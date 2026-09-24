Avantel share price soars 9% in weak market on heavy volume

Avantel's share price soared 9.4 per cent to an intra-day high of ₹160 on the BSE in Thursday's trade, driven by a 6-fold jump in volume in an otherwise weak market.At 10:15 AM, Avantel traded 7.5 per cent higher at ₹157.20 on trades of around 6.21 lakh shares, compared to the two-week average volume of around 1.02 lakh shares on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex declined 0.9 per cent or 694 points to 74,133.Avantel's 52-week high stands at ₹215 registered on October 10, 2025, while the stock hit a 52-week low at ₹117 on March 23, 2026.Avantel is categorised as an aerospace and defence-related company by the stock exchanges.The company said in an exchange filing after market hours on Wednesday that it won a purchase order for satellite communication equipment worth ₹177.35 crore."The company has received a firm Purchase Order dated September 22, 2026, from M/s. Zetwerk Manufacturing Businesses Limited, pursuant to the aforesaid Rate Contract, for the supply of Satellite Communication Equipment," said the company in the BSE filing.The order needs to be executed by March 2027, the release stated.Last week, Avantel informed that the company's Board of Directors approved the proposal for alteration of the Memorandum of Association of the company, and sought shareholders' nod through Postal Ballot for key additions to the main objects of the company.Meanwhile, the company's board has considered a proposal to merge its wholly-owned subsidiary Imeds Global Private Limited into itself.