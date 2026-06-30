Bajaj Auto, TVS Motor better placed among 2Ws in Delhi EV policy

There are purchase incentives for E-2Ws (maximum ex-factory cost of Rs 2.3 lakh), E-3Ws and electric passenger vehicles (E-PVs) to encourage adoption. E-PVs and strong hybrid EVs (ex-showroom price below Rs 30 lakh) will receive a 100 per cent and 50 per cent exemption, respectively, from road tax and registration fees until FY30.

School bus fleets must achieve 30 per cent EV penetration by FY30 in the NCT. All government fleet vehicles (buses and N1 trucks) must be EVs from the date the policy is notified, except emergency or specifically exempted vehicles. Fleet operators will not be allowed to add any new petrol or diesel vehicles, including light commercial vehicles (LCVs), light goods vehicles (LGVs) (≥3.5 tonnes) and 2Ws, to their existing fleets from January 2027 onwards. They may add BS-VI-compliant 2Ws until December 31, 2026.

The policy commits a planned investment of Rs 15,000 crore over FY27–30, including Rs 7,000 crore towards purchase incentives and Rs 8,000 crore for charging infrastructure, tax benefits and EV ecosystem development. Around 32,000 EV charging points are planned across the NCT. An earlier target of EVs accounting for 25 per cent of new registrations by 2024 was missed, but there is a new target of 95 per cent EVs in all new registrations by March 2027.

Apart from encouraging the transition, this policy may encourage other states to adopt similar policies. Ather may be a beneficiary, while Eicher (Royal Enfield) and Hero MotoCorp are vulnerable because of their higher exposure to motorcycles. TVS and Bajaj Auto are better insulated, given their higher export exposure and rapidly growing E-2W and E-3W portfolios. In E-PVs, M&M and Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (TMPV) are better placed.

The purchase incentive structure is designed to encourage early adoption: E-2Ws (ex-factory cost below Rs 2.6 lakh) will receive Rs 10,000/kWh (up to a maximum of Rs 30,000) in FY27, declining to Rs 6,600/kWh (up to a maximum of Rs 20,000) in FY28, and Rs 3,300/kWh (up to Rs 10,000) in FY29. E-3Ws (L5) will get Rs 50,000 in FY27, Rs 40,000 in FY28, and Rs 30,000 in FY29. Electric commercial vehicles (E-CVs) (N1) will receive Rs 1 lakh in FY27, Rs 75,000 in FY28, and Rs 50,000 in FY29. The structure is designed to encourage early adoption.

All E-PVs with an ex-showroom price of up to Rs 30 lakh will receive a 100 per cent exemption from road tax and registration fees until FY30. However, E-PVs priced above Rs 30 lakh will not be eligible. Strong hybrid EVs will receive a 50 per cent exemption until FY30.

The policy announcement comes with a scrappage benefit of Rs 10,000, Rs 25,000 and Rs 50,000, respectively, for replacing a BS-IV or older 2W, 3W or goods carrier with an EV. For PVs (ex-showroom price below Rs 30 lakh), the incentive is Rs 1 lakh.

In E-3Ws, Bajaj, M&M and TVS hold an aggregated market share of over 75 per cent. EV penetration in Delhi’s 3W segment is around 60 per cent in FY27 year-to-date (YTD), up from 50 per cent in FY26. EV penetration in Delhi’s 2W segment has risen from 7 per cent in FY26 to 11 per cent in FY27 YTD. EV penetration in PVs has increased from 8 per cent in FY26 to 11 per cent in FY27 YTD. M&M estimates EVs account for 31 per cent of its PV sales in Delhi. TMPV has seen its EV mix in Delhi rise from 14 per cent in FY26 to 22 per cent in FY27 YTD. Both could gain. The incentives for E-CVs and investments in charging infrastructure could also benefit Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles (TMCV), which has a 5.5 per cent EV mix in Delhi in FY27 YTD.

Apart from accelerating EV adoption, the policy may be positive for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and ancillary companies with EV exposure. The policy may benefit Sona Comstar, Motherson Sumi and Uno Minda.

The policy will affect gas players. It is directly negative for IGL's Delhi auto-CNG volumes, but PNG domestic and industrial segments are unaffected. MGL may face challenges if Maharashtra adopts a similar policy. For Gujarat Gas, auto-CNG accounts for a small share of its portfolio.