Bajaj Housing Finance hits 10% lower circuit after posting Q4 biz update

Bajaj Housing Finance hits 10% lower circuit after posting Q4 biz update

In the Q4 update, released on Friday after market hours, the Bajaj group company posted a disbursed (gross disbursement) of ₹14,250 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared to ₹11,393 crore in Q4FY24

SI Reporter Mumbai
Apr 07 2025 | 2:36 PM IST

Bajaj Housing Finance shares hit a 10 per cent lower circuit in trade on Monday, April 7, 2025, at ₹109.45 per share on BSE. The selling pressure came after the company reported its Q4FY25 update.
 
Around 2:22 PM, Bajaj Housing Finance share price was down 3.87 per cent at ₹116.9 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 3.67 per cent at 72,595.87. The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹97,356.03 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at ₹188.45 per share and the 52-week low was at ₹103 per share.
 
In the Q4 update, released on Friday after market hours, the Bajaj group company posted a disbursed (gross disbursement) of ₹14,250 crore as compared to ₹11,393 crore in Q4FY24. 
 
 
Assets under management (AUM) for the company grew by 26 per cent to ₹1,14,680 crore as of March 31, 2025, as compared to ₹91,370 crore a year ago. AUM in Q4FY25 grew by  ₹6,365 crore.
 
The company’s loan assets (AR) stood at ₹99,500 crore as of March 31, 2025, as compared to ₹79,301 crore a year ago.  

Bajaj Housing Finance Q3 performance 

Bajaj Housing Finance reported a 25 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase in its consolidated net profit for the third quarter of the current financial year (Q3FY25) at ₹548 crore, up from ₹437 reported in Q3FY24. 
 
The company's revenue from operations grew 25.8 per cent to Rs 2,449 crore in Q3FY25 from Rs 1,946 crore reported in Q3FY24.
 
Bajaj Housing's loan assets rose 31 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 9,557 crore, while its assets under management climbed 26 per cent to 1.08 trillion rupees.
 
Net interest income, the difference between interest earned and paid, rose 25 per cent to Rs 806 crore. Its asset quality remained sequentially steady, with gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans standing at 0.29 per cent at the end of December. On a Y-o-Y basis, however, it was a marginal decline from 0.25 per cent.
 
Bajaj Housing Finance shares made a bumper debut on the stock exchanges on September 16, 2024. Bajaj Housing shares were listed at Rs 150 on the BSE, and the National Stock Exchange (NSE), surging 114.28 per cent above the IPO issue price of Rs 70.

First Published: Apr 07 2025 | 2:36 PM IST

