Nykaa shares plunge 9% on posting Q4 business update; Check out details

In the Q4 update, released on Sunday, Nykaa witnessed a continued growth momentum in Q4FY2025 with consolidated net revenue growth expected to be in the low to mid-twenties Y-o-Y

FSN E-Commerce Ventures, the parent company of Nykaa, shares slipped 9.4 per cent in trade on Monday, April 7, 2025, logging an intraday low at ₹160.05 per share on BSE. The selling pressure came after the company reported its Q4FY25 update.
 
Around 2:03 PM, Nykaa share price was down 2.63 per cent at ₹172.2 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 3.8 per cent at 72,481.16. The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹49,236.33 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at ₹229.9 per share and the 52-week low was at ₹149.65 per share.
 
 
In the Q4 update, released on Sunday, Nykaa witnessed a continued growth momentum in Q4FY25 with consolidated net revenue growth expected to be in the low to mid-twenties year-on-year (Y-o-Y) as well as for the full financial year FY25, according to its filing.
 
Further, the gross merchandise value (GMV) growth for the company's beauty vertical is expected to remain significantly ahead of the industry in the low thirties and its net revenue growth is expected in the mid‐twenties.   

Investments in customer acquisition over the past several quarters leading to consistent order volume growth, strong retail performance supported by same store sales growth (SSSG) as well as accelerated expansion of the retail network with 19 stores rolled out in Q4FY2025 and growing success of House of Nykaa, through strong performance of both home‐grown as well as acquired brands will drive growth in the beauty segment.   
The GMV growth for fashion vertical is expected to be in high teens, with sequential improvement in the core platform business. The net revenue growth is expected to be lower due to the muted performance of Nykaa Fashion owned brands and lower content related activity in Q4FY2025.

Nykaa Q3 performance 

Nykaa reported a 61.4 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at ₹26.12 crore in Q3 of the financial year 2024-25 (FY25), from ₹16.18 crore reported during the same period last year.
 
Sequentially, the company saw consolidated net profit skyrocket 160 per cent from ₹10.04 crore.  Consolidated revenue from operations grew by 27 per cent year-on-year to ₹2,267.21 crore from ₹1,788.80 crore.  
 
In the past one year, Nykaa shares have lost 1.3 per cent against Sensex's rise of 0.83 per cent. 

