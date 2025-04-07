Monday, April 07, 2025 | 01:41 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / IndusInd Bank drops 9% on posting Q4 update, net advances down 5% QoQ

IndusInd Bank drops 9% on posting Q4 update, net advances down 5% QoQ

In Q4, the bank's net advances declined 5.2 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) to ₹3,47,933 crore as compared to ₹3,43,298 crore

Indusind Bank

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 07 2025 | 1:41 PM IST

Listen to This Article

IndusInd Bank shares slipped 9.2 per cent in trade on Monday, April 7, 2025, logging an intraday low at ₹618.05 per share on BSE. The selling pressure came after the company reported its Q4FY25 update.
 
Around 12:59 PM, IndusInd Bank share price was down 2.72 per cent at ₹663.7 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 4.25 per cent at 72,163.07. The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹51,682.47 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at ₹1,576 per share and the 52-week low was at ₹605.4 per share.
 
IndusInd Bank released its fourth quarter ended on March 31, 2025, update on Friday, after market hours. In Q4, the bank's net advances declined 5.2 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) to ₹3,47,933 crore as compared to ₹3,43,298 crore. On a year-on-year basis, net advances increased 1.4 per cent. 
 
 
The net advances growth for corporate banking was at -4.9 per cent Y-o-Y and -15.1 per cent Q-o-Q and consumer businesses was at 6.3 per cent Y-o-Y and 3.4 per cent Q-o-Q.
 
The bank's deposits grew 0.4 per cent Q-o-Q to ₹4,11,140 crore in Q4FY25 as compared to ₹3,84,793 crore a year ago. On a Y-o-Y basis, the deposits grew 6.8 per cent. 

Also Read

PremiumIndusInd Bank

IndusInd Bank's retail & small biz deposits decline by Rs 3.5k cr in Q4

Indusind Bank

How IndusInd Bank's profit push and lax controls drove it into crisis

PremiumIndusInd Bank

IndusInd Bank fiasco prompts large state-run banks to tap CD market

reliance capital

RCap lenders withdraw petition against IndusInd International at NCLAT

IndusInd Bank

IndusInd Bank slips 3% ahead of PwC's likely report on accounting issues

 
Its current account savings account (CASA) ratio for the quarter under review stood at 32.8 per cent as compared to 37.9 per cent a year ago. 
 
Retail deposits and deposits from small business customers amounted to ₹1,85,180 crore as of March 31, 2025, as compared to ₹1,88,730 crore as of December 31, 2024. 
 
The daily average liquidity coverage ratio (LCR) for Q4FY25 was at 118.4 per cent and 136.2 per cent as at March 31, 2025. 
 
On March 10, IndusInd Bank disclosed that in an internal review it had found discrepancies in its derivative portfolio, which will have an adverse impact of 2.35 per cent on its net worth.
 
The bank stated that it had appointed an external agency to review the estimate of the loss in the derivative portfolio.
 
Later the bank disclosed that it has decided to appoint an independent professional firm to conduct a comprehensive investigation to identify the root cause of the discrepancies in the derivative portfolio.  ALSO READ | Why are Delhivery shares outperforming despite market crash? Details here
 
Amid this, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) issued a statement addressing speculations surrounding the bank.
 
In the past one year, IndusInd Bank shares have lost 56 per cent against Sensex's rise of 0.83 per cent. 
 

More From This Section

Stock broker, broker, trader, woman investor, market, markets, stock markets, stock, market crash, market fall, loss

Stock Market Crash LIVE: Sensex 3,200 pts lower at 72,150 on tariff turmoil; metal, financials drag

Zomato

Zomato share plunges 10% as COO of food ordering, delivery business resigns

India VIX, stock market crash, India volatility index

India VIX zooms 60% as markets crash, trade war fears rattle investors

Delhivery

Why are Delhivery shares outperforming despite market crash? Details here

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE(Photo: Shutterstock)

Trade war, Trump tariffs crush Sensex, Nifty: Market view, what to buy now?

Topics : IndusInd Bank Q4 Results S&P BSE Sensex NSE Nifty50 benchmark index Nifty50 Markets Sensex Nifty MARKETS TODAY stock market trading Stock market crash Indian stock markets

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 07 2025 | 1:32 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayIndian Rupee TodayLatest News LIVEGold and Silver Price TodayStock Market Crash Today - Key ReasonTrump Reciprocal Tariffs Impact on IndiaMI vs RCB Pitch ReportIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon