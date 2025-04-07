Monday, April 07, 2025 | 02:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Godrej Consumer Products share price rises 2% in weak market; here's why

At 2:06 PM, Godrej Consumer Products shares were off day's high, and were trading 0.63% higher at ₹1,164.40 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex crashed, tanking 3.60% lower at 72,651.19

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 07 2025 | 2:37 PM IST

Godrej Consumer Products share price: Fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company Godrej Consumer Products Limited (GCPL) shares were in demand, as the scrip rose up to 1.81 per cent, to hit an intraday high of ₹1,178.10, despite an overall stock market crash. 
 
However, at 2:06 PM, Godrej Consumer Products shares were off day’s high, and were trading 0.63 per cent higher at ₹1,164.40 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex bled, tanking 3.60 per cent lower at 72,651.19 levels.
 
The rise in Godrej Consumer Products share price came after the company announced its Q4 business update.
 
“As outlined in our last Investor Con-call (Jan 2025), Management focus for Q4 remained on reviving Underlying Volume Growth (UVG) growth trajectory in Standalone, holding Ebitda margins in Standalone despite significant cost pressure, and maintaining the trajectory in International business performance. We remain largely on track to achieve across all the stated objectives,” said Godrej Consumer Products, in an exchange filing.
 
 
The company projected a mid-single-digit UVG for its standalone business and high-single-digit revenue growth. “This has been driven by a mid-teens UVG in Home Care and mid-single digit decline in Personal Care, " the company explained. 

The Personal Care also continues to go through a price-volume rebalancing on account of rising input costs.
 
Despite inflationary pressures on palm oil and related derivatives, Godrej Consumer Products expects its Ebitda margins to remain stable compared to Q3FY25. 
 
On the international front, the company said that its businesses continue to perform well, with the Indonesia market expected to deliver mid-single-digit UVG and low-single-digit revenue growth. 
 
In line with its guidance, the Godrej Africa, USA, and Middle East (GAUM) organic business is likely to deliver strong double digit organic UVG and revenue growth, the company claimed. 
 
“We continue to do well on our profitability. At a Consolidated (organic) level, we expect high-single digit INR sales growth with midsingle digit UVG,” Godrej Consumer Products added.
 

About Godrej Consumer Products 

 
Godrej Consumer Products Limited (GCPL) is among the leading Indian consumer goods companies, part of the Godrej Group. 
 
The company manufactures a diverse range of products, including personal care, home care, and hair care, with popular brands like Cinthol, Godrej No. 1, and Godrej Expert. GCPL is particularly known for its soaps, shampoos, deodorants, and skin care products, which are widely used across India and other countries.
 
In the home care category, Godrej is a dominant player with products like Goodknight mosquito repellents and Godrej Aer air fresheners. The company has also ventured into health and hygiene with brands such as Godrej Protekt, offering hand washes and sanitisers. Additionally, it produces baby care products under the Godrej Baby brand and offers a variety of frozen food items under Yummiez.
 
GCPL has expanded its reach beyond India and operates in several international markets across Asia, Africa, and Latin America. 
 
The market capitalisation of Godrek Consumer Products is ₹1,19,067 crore, according to BSE. The company falls under the BSE 100 category. 
 

First Published: Apr 07 2025 | 2:29 PM IST

