Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Bajaj Housing IPO buzz: 2 home finance stocks with up to 14% upside likely

Bajaj Housing IPO buzz: 2 home finance stocks with up to 14% upside likely

Technical chart suggests that PNB Housing Finance and Repco Home Finance can potentially rally up to 14 per cent from present levels.

housing loan

Rex Cano Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 10 2024 | 11:30 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Bajaj Housing Finance IPO has been off to an encouraging start, with over 2 times subscription at the end of Day 1 of the offer period. The Rs 6,560 crore IPO priced in the range of Rs 66 - Rs 70 per share had received bids for more than Rs 10,000 crore worth of equity shares as of yesterday.

On Monday, the HNI or non-institutional investors led the bidding, with subscription up to 4.5 times the allotted quota. Similarly, QIBs (Qualified Institutional Buyers) and retail investors segment also were subscribed 1.1 times and 1.5 times, respectively.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
 

Grey Market Premium suggests a likely bumper opening for the stock, with off-trades taking place up to 90 per cent premium. READ MORE

Against, this background, with the Bajaj Housing Finance listing expected early next week here are two stocks from the housing finance segment which look strong on technical charts and could potentially rally up to 14 per cent from present levels.

PNB Housing Finance
Current Price: Rs 1,069

More From This Section

Bikaji

Bikaji, Gopal Snacks stocks get tastier after GST council cuts rate; up 8%

Bull, Stock market

Stock Market LIVE updates: Sensex up 200pts at 81,700, Nifty tests 25k; IT, Pharma, Health gain

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

Sona BLW share price surges 3% on raising funds worth Rs 2400 crore via QIP

Bond market, Indian economy, share market, Mumbai

Zaggle Prepaid surges 6% on inking deal with HDFC Ergo General Insurance Co

stock, markets, stocks, equity, shares, bse, fund, mutual fund stock picks

Premier Energies hits lifetime high after order win; zooms 181% in one week

Upside Potential: 11.3%
Support: Rs 1,020; Rs 1,010
Resistance: Rs 1,116; Rs 1,152

PNB Housing Finance stock has been on an 8-week winning streak, having rallied 38.5 per cent during this period, from levels of Rs 780 to present. The long-term chart suggests that the overall bias at the counter is likely to remain bullish as long as the stock holds above Rs 1,010 - Rs 1,020 support zone.

On the upside, the stock can potentially jump to Rs 1,202 levels; with interim resistance likely at Rs 1,116 and Rs 1,152. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART

Repco Home Finance
Current Price: Rs 547
Upside Potential: 14.3%
Support: Rs 517
Resistance: Rs 573

Repco Home Finance stock has given a breakout on the daily scale, with the stock trading above its super trend line resistance. Similarly, the weekly scale the stock has reclaimed its 20-WMA (weekly Moving Average) support. The near-term bias for the stock is likely to remain positive as long as the stock holds above Rs 517.

On the upside, the stock seems on course to test Rs 625 levels; with interim resistance seen at Rs 573. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART


Also Read

ipo market listing share market

Most IPOs get lapped up on day 1, Bajaj Housing subscribed over 2 times

IPO

Bajaj Housing Finance's $782 mn float kicks off busy week for Indian IPOs

BSE, stock market, sensex

Share market today: Global markets, Bajaj Housing IPO, Ola Electric eyed

IPO

IPO buzz next week as 13 companies hit primary mkt to raise Rs 8,644 cr

housing, housing finance

Bajaj Housing Finance raises Rs 1,757 crore from anchor investors

Topics : Bajaj Housing Finance Limited Repco Home Finance PNB Housing Finance Ltd NBFCs Housing Finance Cos stock market trading Market technicals stocks technical analysis technical charts Trading strategies Market trends

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 10 2024 | 11:24 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayKolkata rape-murder caseKross IPODead Butt SyndromeBajaj Housing Finance IPO DayApple launches WatchNagpur Hit and Run CaseBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon