Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Bajaj Steel hits 52-week high as board approves 3:1 bonus share issue

Bajaj Steel hits 52-week high as board approves 3:1 bonus share issue

Bajaj Steel will allot three shares of Rs 5 face value each to shareholders for every one existing share they hold

share market stock market trading

Bajaj Steel Industries share price

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 03 2024 | 1:45 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Bajaj Steel Industries shares rose 4.4 per cent on Thursday and clocked a 52-week high at Rs 3,499.75 per share on the BSE after the company's board approved the proposal for a bonus share  issue in the ratio of 3:1.

At around 12:42 PM, shares of Bajaj Steel Industries were up 1.45 per cent at Rs 3,398.9 per share on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was trading 1.53 per cent lower at 82,973.86 around the same time.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


"The Board of Directors of Bajaj Steel Industries Limited, Nagpur, at the Board meeting held today, considered and approved the issuance of Bonus Shares in the ratio of 3:1," the company's exchange filing stated.
 

Under the bonus share arrangement, 3 shares of the face value of Rs 5 each will be allotted to each shareholder of the company for every one existing share they hold.

As per the exchange filing, 1.56 billion shares of face value Rs 5 will be issued by the company and after the issuance of the shares, the company's total shares will increase to 2.08 billion, aggregating to Rs 10,40,00,000.

Further, Rs 78 crore would be capitalised from the Securities Premium Account for implementing the bonus issue, the company said. As of March 31, the aggregate amount of the Securities Premium Account stood at Rs 8,91,00,000.

Apart from the bonus issue, Bajaj Steel Industries' board also approved the re-appointment of Dr. Mahendra Kumar Sharma as a whole time director and CEO of the company for the next five years, effective from November 12, 2024.

More From This Section

market stocks us market share market bullish

Shivalik Rasayan stock skyrockets over 14% on USFDA nod for API facility

Photo: Shutterstock

Stock market strategy: Where to invest as Israel war escalates, oil rises

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE, Wolf

Markets in the times of war: Sharp correction and then a swift recovery

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Stock Market Crash LIVE Updates: Sensex falls over 1,500pts to 82,700, Nifty 480pts down at 25,300

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Iran-Israel war, Sebi F&O: Why Sensex plunged over 1,600 pts intraday today


The appointment of Lav Bajaj as an additional executive director of the company for the next five years, effective from October 3, 2024, was also approved.

The board also approved the appointment of Gaurav Sarda as an additional non-executive independent director of the company for the next two years, effective from October 3, 2024.

Bajaj Steel Industries manufactures cotton ginning and pressing machineries, prefabricated building structure, components, and other allied products.

In the past one year, shares of Bajaj Steel Industries have gained 205.6 per cent, compared to the BSE Sensex's rise of 29 per cent during the same period. 

Also Read

bajaj auto pulsar bikes two wheelers

Need to hike provision for deferred tax by Rs 211 cr, says Bajaj Auto

Premiumelectric vehicle ev

How 2W market incumbents Bajaj and TVS are flexing their electric muscle

Bajaj

Bajaj Electricals Q1FY25 results: Net profit falls 25% to Rs 28.1 cr

rajiv bajaj baja auto ceo

Leadership rejig may be on cards for Bajaj Auto, hints MD Rajiv Bajaj

electric two wheeler

Affordable models take Bajaj, TVS closer to Ola Electric in e2W market

Topics : Bajaj Buzzing stocks stock market trading S&P BSE Sensex NSE Nifty

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 03 2024 | 1:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayHaryana Assembly Polls LIveBihar FloodsLatest News LIVEStock Market TodayVirat KohliIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon