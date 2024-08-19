Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Companies / News / Need to hike provision for deferred tax by Rs 211 cr, says Bajaj Auto

Need to hike provision for deferred tax by Rs 211 cr, says Bajaj Auto

The company invests its surplus funds into a range of asset classes, including debt mutual funds

bajaj auto pulsar bikes two wheelers

A one-time impact will be made while computing the profit after tax.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 19 2024 | 10:48 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Bajaj Auto Ltd on Monday said it will need to increase its provision for deferred tax by Rs 211 crore due to the withdrawal of indexation benefit and change in the tax rate on long-term capital gains on debt mutual fund.
The company invests its surplus funds into a range of asset classes, including debt mutual funds. It was making accounting provisions for deferred tax as per applicable law on fair value gains on these investments, Bajaj Auto said in a regulatory filing.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
A one-time impact will be made while computing the profit after tax, and reporting the financial results for Q2 of FY25, it added.
Bajaj Auto said the Finance (No 2) Act 2024 withdraws the indexation benefit on long-term capital gains on debt mutual funds purchased before 1 April 2023.
"Further, the tax rate with respect to long-term capital gains for the said asset class has been changed from 20 per cent plus surcharge and cess (with indexation) to 12.5 per cent plus surcharge and cess (without indexation)," it added.
Due to the withdrawal of the indexation benefit and change in tax rate, the accounting provision for Deferred Tax on Investment Income so created needs to be restated, the company said.

More From This Section

Thomas Collins, CEO, Marlabs

Marlabs expects to grow its data, AI biz by 50% in 2-3 years: CEO

NCLAT's nod to Sterling Biotech for settlement with lenders baffles experts

Torrent Power moves NCLAT against Sarda Energy's bid approval for SKS Power

gavel

Brand matters: Anil Ambani's firm moves NCLT against IIHL using 'Reliance'

CSR, Corporate Social Responsibility

Unspent CSR funds hit five-year high of Rs 1,475 crore in FY23, shows data

Kellogg's

Kellanova acquisition likely to be a sweet truth for Mars in India

"The current accounting provision for deferred tax created by the company would need to be increased by Rs 211 crore to recognise the aforesaid change. A provision in respect of this cumulative one-time impact will be made while computing the profit after tax and in reporting the financial results for Q2 of FY 2024-25," it added.
The company further said only a provision is being made in the books of accounts at this point in time to record the deferred tax in line with the applicable accounting standards and the recently enacted tax change.
The actual payment of tax would be made at the time of redemption of these mutual funds. The cash outgo towards tax could be different at the time of redemption depending on the actual gain and actual prevailing tax regime, it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Premiumelectric vehicle ev

How 2W market incumbents Bajaj and TVS are flexing their electric muscle

Bajaj

Bajaj Electricals Q1FY25 results: Net profit falls 25% to Rs 28.1 cr

rajiv bajaj baja auto ceo

Leadership rejig may be on cards for Bajaj Auto, hints MD Rajiv Bajaj

electric two wheeler

Affordable models take Bajaj, TVS closer to Ola Electric in e2W market

PremiumTVS Group

After launch of Bajaj Freedom 125, TVS may roll out its own CNG bike

Topics : Bajaj Bajaj Auto sales Bajaj Auto

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 19 2024 | 10:48 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayRaksha Bandhan WishesWeather UpdateSaraswati Saree Depot IPO AllotmentLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayPOCO Pad 5GKolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case UpdateBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon