Wednesday, April 02, 2025 | 07:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Banking stocks drive market gains as Sensex, Nifty gain over 0.7 per cent

Banking stocks drive market gains as Sensex, Nifty gain over 0.7 per cent

The Sensex rose 593 points, or 0.78 per cent, to end at 76,617, with HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank accounting for half of the gains

stock market trading

HDFC Bank, which rose 1.7 per cent, and ICICI Bank, which rose 1.1 per cent, were the biggest contributors to Sensex gains.

Sundar Sethuraman Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 02 2025 | 7:22 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Benchmark indices rose over 0.7 per cent — a day after registering their worst day in a month — led by banking stocks as the yield on the 10-year government security (g-sec) fell to its lowest in three years. Global markets traded mixed as investors awaited US President Donald Trump's latest round of tariffs.
 
The Sensex rose 593 points, or 0.78 per cent, to end at 76,617, with HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank accounting for half of the gains. The Nifty 50 index gained 167 points, or 0.72 per cent, to close at 23,332. The broader markets outperformed, with the Nifty Midcap 100 and the Nifty Smallcap 100 indices gaining 1.6 per cent and 1.1 per cent, respectively.
 
 
The Nifty Bank index rose over a per cent as the 10-year g-sec yields fell by 10 basis points (bps) to their lowest level since January 2022 after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced Rs 80,000 crore ($9.4 billion) of open market operations (OMOs) for April.
 
HDFC Bank, which rose 1.7 per cent, and ICICI Bank, which rose 1.1 per cent, were the biggest contributors to Sensex gains.
 
"Buying interest emerged in banking shares following a decline in Indian bond yields after RBI's announcement to purchase Rs 80,000 crore worth of bonds in April. Market optimism was also driven by expectations that the tariffs would have a minimal impact on the domestic economy. Further, India's manufacturing PMI for March came at an eight-month high of 58.1, supporting positive market sentiment. Globally, investors are on the edge, awaiting President Trump's decision on reciprocal tariffs. Tomorrow, Indian equities are expected to remain volatile as they react to the tariff announcements, taking cues from the initial response of the global markets," said Siddhartha Khemka, head of research, wealth management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

Also Read

Bandhan Bank

Bandhan Bank hits life-time low, stock down 80% in 5 years; Time to buy?

bull market, stock market

Bulls charge: Markets rally nearly 2% in best session in six weeks

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

What does RBI's policy decision mean for the markets? Experts weigh

SBI, State Bank Of India

SBI stock trades at 4-month high; gains 14% in 2 weeks on strong outlook

Stock Market, Market

Mkts end in red for 3rd straight week; FPI selloff in October tops $9 bn

 
The market breadth was strong with 2,818 stocks advancing and 1,133 declining. Close to two-thirds of Sensex stocks gained. Going forward, the fallout of US trade policy and the corporate results of the January–March quarter will determine market trajectory.
 
Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) were net sellers to the tune of Rs 1,539 crore, while domestic institutions bought shares worth Rs 2,809 crore. FPIs on Tuesday had recorded their biggest single-day selling since February 28, offloading stocks worth Rs 5,902 crore.
 
"The scheduled weekly expiry may add to the volatility apart from newsflows. We recommend a cautious stance and favour a hedged approach until there is greater clarity on the index's next directional move. However, stocks continue to offer trading opportunities on both sides, and participants should position themselves accordingly," said Ajit Mishra, senior vice-president, research, Religare Broking.

More From This Section

SEBI

Sebi allows investment advisers, analysts to charge advance fees for a year

PremiumSensex, Nifty, Market

Nifty stocks to watch in FY26: Right stocks could yield high returns

Wall Street

Wall Street set for weaker open as investors await Trump's tariffs plans

Securities and Exchange Board of India, Sebi

Sebi imposes Rs 5.2 crore penalty on OPG Securities in NSE co-location case

Premiumshare market, trading

Tax harvesting drives biggest domestic equities selloff by retail investor

Topics : Sensex Donald Trump Banking stocks Nifty Trump tariffs

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 02 2025 | 7:22 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold and Silver Price TodayWaqf Amendment Bill LIVEDonald Trump Liberation Day Tariffs News LIVELatest News LIVENIOS Ticket OutIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon