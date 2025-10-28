Tuesday, October 28, 2025 | 11:02 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Bata India shares tumble 6% as Q2 earnings miss street's estimates

Bata India shares tumble 6% as Q2 earnings miss street's estimates

Bata India shares fell 6 per cent after its second-quarter of the current financial year earnings missed the street's expectations

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 28 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

Shares of Bata India Ltd. tumbled over 6 per cent on Tuesday after its second-quarter of the current financial year (Q2FY26) earnings missed the street's expectations, with its profit falling 73.26 per cent year-on-year. 
 
The footwear company's stock fell as much as 6.49 per cent during the day to ₹1,090.5 per share, the biggest intraday fall since August 14 this year. The Bata India stock pared losses to trade 3.8 per cent lower at ₹1,123.3 apiece, compared to a 0.28 per cent decline in Nifty 50 as of 10:20 AM. 
 
Shares of the company fell to their lowest since August 20. The counter has fallen 18 per cent this year, compared to a 9.5 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. Bata India has a total market capitalisation of ₹14,472.2 crore.  CATCH STOCK MARKET LIVE UPDATES TODAY
 

Bata India Q2 results

The footwear maker reported a 73.26 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to ₹13.9 crore in the second quarter ended September 30, 2025, impacted by lower revenue and higher expenses. The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 51.98 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal.
 
Consolidated revenue from operations in the second quarter stood at ₹801.33 crore as compared to ₹837.14 crore in the year-ago period. Its total expenses in the second quarter were higher at ₹795.2 crore against ₹785.09 crore in the year-ago period.

Analysts on Bata India Q2 earnings

Bata India's second-quarter earnings were a miss on all fronts, according to analysts at JM Financial. The miss was attributed to deferred purchases by channel partners and customers following the announcement of Goods and Services Tax (GST) rate rationalisation. 
 
Additionally, disruption at one of the company’s largest warehouses in July 2025 temporarily impacted operations, the brokerage said. However, JM Financial noted that the quarter ended on a positive note, with early signs of recovery visible during the festive season.  ALSO READ | Indian Oil Corporation reports healthy Q2 results; should you buy or sell? 
Analysts at Motilal Oswal said that the disappointing performance continued with muted demand and the GST transition dragging down performance. Demand was temporarily impacted by the GST 2.0 transition, but consumer momentum has improved meaningfully after September, aided by festive buying.
 
Premium brands such as Hush Puppies and Power continue to outperform, supported by strong traction in fashionable comfort segments like Ballerinas and Easy Slides, the brokerage said. It has a 'Neutral' rating on the stock with a target price of ₹1,166 per share. 
 

First Published: Oct 28 2025 | 10:43 AM IST

