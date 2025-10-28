Tuesday, October 28, 2025 | 10:09 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / SBI vs SBI Card vs SBI Life: Which SBI group stock can gain the most?

SBI vs SBI Card vs SBI Life: Which SBI group stock can gain the most?

SBI Life rallied 3%, while SBI Card dropped 3% post Q2 results; the parent company SBI is scheduled to announce earnings on Nov 4. Here's a likely trading strategy in SBI group shares?

SBI, State Bank Of India, SBI card, SBI life stock outlook

SBI group stocks outlook: Tech charts suggest that SBI could potentially rally up to 17% from here. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Rex Cano Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 28 2025 | 10:06 AM IST

Listen to This Article

SBI Life Insurance Company and SBI Cards and Payments Services, both subsidiaries of India's largest state-run bank SBI reported Q2 earnings in recent days.  SBI Life reported a 6.6 per cent year-on-year (YoY) decline in Q2 net profit at ₹494.60 crore for the quarter ended September 2025 as against ₹529.42 crore posted in the year ago period. The insurer's net premium income rose by 22.6 per cent YoY to ₹24,848 crore from ₹20,266 crore.  Whereas, SBI Card posted a 10.2 per cent YoY growth in Q2FY26 net profit at ₹445 crore as against ₹404 crore in Q2FY25. Revenue from operations increased by 12.2 per cent YoY to ₹4,961 crore from ₹4,421 crore.  Meanwhile, in the market on Monday, SBI Life stock rallied over 3 per cent, while SBI Card dropped 3 per cent. The parent company SBI, which is scheduled to announce its Q2 results on November 4, its share price ended 2.5 per cent higher on October 27.  Given this background, here's a technical outlook on SBI group stocks. 

SBI

Current Price: ₹930  Likely Target: ₹1,095  Upside Potential: 17.7%  Support: ₹906; ₹890; ₹880  Resistance: ₹937; ₹974; ₹1,025  SBI stock is seen trading at life-time highs following a 15 per cent rally in the last two months. Technically, the stock is favourably placed across time-frames and seen trading above the key moving averages. 
 
 
  As per the daily chart, the near-term trend for SBI is likely to remain positive as long as the stock quotes above ₹880, with interim support likely around ₹906 and ₹890 levels. On the upside, the stock may face near resistance around ₹937, above which a spurt to ₹974 seems likely. Break and sustained trade above the latter can trigger a rally towards ₹1,095 levels, with interim resistance likely around ₹1,025. 

SBI Card

Current Price: ₹896  Likely Target: ₹990  Upside Potential: 10.5%  Support: ₹888; ₹867  Resistance: ₹927; ₹958  SBI Card share is seen trading near its 100-Day Moving Average (100-DMA) support, which stands at ₹888; below which support for the stock can be anticipated around its 200-DMA around ₹867. The bias at the counter is likely to be cautiously optimistic as long as these support levels are held. The upside for the stock, however, seems capped around ₹990 for now, with interim resistance visible at ₹927 and ₹958 levels. 
 
 

SBI Life

Current Price: ₹1,918  Likely Target: ₹2,150  Upside Potential: 12.1%  Support: ₹1,900; ₹1,880; ₹1,820  Resistance: ₹1,952; ₹2,030; ₹2,090  SBI Life Insurance stock has witnessed a fresh breakout on the daily chart. The near-term bias at the counter is likely to remain upbeat as long as the stock trades above ₹1,900 levels. Below which, support for SBI Life stock can be anticipated around ₹1,880 and ₹1,820 levels. 
 
  On the upside, the stock faces an overhead resistance at ₹1,952. Breakout above the same can trigger a potential rally towards ₹2,150 levels; with intermediate resistance expected around ₹2,030 and ₹2,090 levels. 

More From This Section

share market

What should investors do with Jubilant Ingrevia shares post Q2 results?

Vodafone Idea shares in focus after SC decision on AGR issue

Can Vi stock see more upside after SC's AGR ruling? Analysts weigh in

BSE, Bombay Stock Exchange

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex in red, down 300 pts from day high; ICICI Bank, Bajaj twins weigh

PNB Housing enhances convenience, launches online deposits and mobile app

PNB Housing delivers steady Q2; analysts bullish on growth, margin outlook

infosys, tcs

Nifty IT set for best month since July 2024; but is it out of the woods?

Topics : SBI stock SBI Life Insurance SBI Cards Market technicals stocks technical analysis technical charts Trading strategies Stocks to buy Q2 results Stock Recommendations stock market trading

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 28 2025 | 10:00 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksAmazon Mass LayoffReliance Meta AI Joint VentureStocks To Buy TodayITC Hotels Q2 ResultsITC Hotels Target PriceUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon