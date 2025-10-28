SBI vs SBI Card vs SBI Life: Which SBI group stock can gain the most?

SBI Life Insurance Company and SBI Cards and Payments Services, both subsidiaries of India's largest state-run bank SBI reported Q2 earnings in recent days. SBI Life reported a 6.6 per cent year-on-year (YoY) decline in Q2 net profit at ₹494.60 crore for the quarter ended September 2025 as against ₹529.42 crore posted in the year ago period. The insurer's net premium income rose by 22.6 per cent YoY to ₹24,848 crore from ₹20,266 crore. Whereas, SBI Card posted a 10.2 per cent YoY growth in Q2FY26 net profit at ₹445 crore as against ₹404 crore in Q2FY25. Revenue from operations increased by 12.2 per cent YoY to ₹4,961 crore from ₹4,421 crore. Meanwhile, in the market on Monday, SBI Life stock rallied over 3 per cent, while SBI Card dropped 3 per cent. The parent company SBI, which is scheduled to announce its Q2 results on November 4, its share price ended 2.5 per cent higher on October 27. Given this background, here's a technical outlook on SBI group stocks.
SBICurrent Price: ₹930 Likely Target: ₹1,095 Upside Potential: 17.7% Support: ₹906; ₹890; ₹880 Resistance: ₹937; ₹974; ₹1,025 SBI stock is seen trading at life-time highs following a 15 per cent rally in the last two months. Technically, the stock is favourably placed across time-frames and seen trading above the key moving averages.
As per the daily chart, the near-term trend for SBI is likely to remain positive as long as the stock quotes above ₹880, with interim support likely around ₹906 and ₹890 levels. On the upside, the stock may face near resistance around ₹937, above which a spurt to ₹974 seems likely. Break and sustained trade above the latter can trigger a rally towards ₹1,095 levels, with interim resistance likely around ₹1,025.