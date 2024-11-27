Business Standard
Bayer CropScience shares gain over 2% ahead of ex-dividend date; details

Bayer CropScience has revised the record date for this corporate announcement to November 28, 2024. It was earlier set as Tuesday, November 26, 2024

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 27 2024 | 1:42 PM IST

Shares of pesticides and agrochemicals company Bayer CropScience advanced 2.8 per cent to a day’s high of Rs 5,942.60 during intra-day trade on Wednesday. The uptick in the company’s stock price came ahead of the ex-dividend date scheduled for Thursday, November 28, 2024.
 
Notably, Bayer CropScience has announced an interim dividend of Rs 90 per equity share with a face value of Rs 10 each for the financial year 2024-25, as per information available on the BSE. Bayer CropScience has revised the record date for this corporate announcement to November 28, 2024. It was earlier set as Tuesday, November 26, 2024.
 
 
Bayer CropScience is the Indian subsidiary of Bayer Germany which is a diversified international chemical and healthcare company. The company operates in the areas of crop protection, pest control, seeds, and plant biotechnology. It is engaged in the ‘Agri Care’ business, which primarily includes the manufacture, sale, and distribution of insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, and various other agrochemical products and corn seeds.
 
The company enjoys a market capitalisation of Rs 26,099.67 crore on the BSE as of November 27, 2024.
 
Bayer CropScience shares have delivered a return of 5.43 per cent year-to-date. At the current market price, the company’s dividend yield stands at 2.16 per cent.
 
The stock has a 52-week range of Rs 7,189.90 to Rs 4,868.70 on the BSE.

At around 12:44 PM on Wednesday, Bayer CropScience shares were trading at Rs 5,804.90, down 0.17 per cent from their previous close of Rs 5,814.70 on the BSE. Nearly 0.009 million shares of the company, worth approximately Rs 6.12 crore, have changed hands on both the NSE and BSE so far on Wednesday.
 
Meanwhile, benchmark equity indices BSE Sensex were quoted at 80,327.68, up 323.62 points or 0.40 per cent, and NSE Nifty50 at 24,287.15, up 92.65 points or 0.38 per cent.
 

First Published: Nov 27 2024 | 1:40 PM IST

