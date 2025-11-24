Monday, November 24, 2025 | 11:25 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / BCPL Railway shares jumps 8% on winning ₹79 crore order from RVNL

BCPL Railway shares jumps 8% on winning ₹79 crore order from RVNL

The buying on the counter came after the company emerged as the Lowest Bidder (L1) for a contract from Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL)

BCPL Railway Infrastructure share price

Photo: Shutterstock

SI Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 24 2025 | 11:23 AM IST

Listen to This Article

BCPL Railway Infrastructure shares jumped 7.9 per cent on the BSE, logging an intra-day high at ₹81 per share. The buying on the counter came after the company emerged as the Lowest Bidder (L1) for a contract from Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL).  At 11:02 AM, BPCL Railway’s share price was trading 3.32 per cent higher at ₹77.5 per share on BSE. Meanwhile, RVNL shares were trading 0.4 per cent higher at ₹315.3 per share. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.15 per cent at 85,357.83.
 
The work involves upgrading the overhead equipment (OHE) from an existing 1x25kV system to a 2x25kV AT feeding system, including feeder and earthing works, in the Ravikampadu-Duvvada section (100 RKM/191 TKM) of the Vijayawada Division under South Central Railway.
 
 
“It is hereby informed that the company emerges as the Lowest Bidder (L1) from Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL), PIU-Secundrabad-Electrical for the work of Tender No. RVNL-SC-RVD-DVD-OHE-SLT relating to the work of “Supply, Erection, Testing and Commissioning for OHE upgradation of existing 1X25kV system to 2X25kV AT feeding system with feeder and earthing works in Ravikampadu(RVD) (Excl)-Duvvada (DVD)(Incl (100 RKM/ 191 TKM) Vijayawada Division under South Central Railway,” the filing read. 
 
The project is valued at ₹78.97 crore and has to be completed within 18 months from the execution date. 
 
BCPL Railway Infrastructure Limited (BCPL) is a railway modernisation service provider engaged in the field of Railway Infrastructure development, involving design, drawing, supply, erection and commissioning of 25KV, 50Hz single phase traction overhead equipment.
 
BCPL provides a turnkey solution for setting up Traction Sub stations to support and regulate the flow of electrical current required for energising the Electric Locomotives. BCPL is also engaged in providing modification solutions for the existing electrified tracks in order to enable them to support the high speed plans of the Indian Railways.
 
RVNL specialises in the construction of rail infrastructure projects across the country. The company is actively involved in the development and implementation of various railway projects, including new lines, doubling, gauge conversion, railway electrification, workshops, metro projects, bridges, the construction of cable-stayed bridges, and institutional buildings. 
 

More From This Section

Stock market nifty Sensex

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty flat; Realty, FMCG, Cons Dur stocks weigh; IT supports

Swiggy, Eternal, Zomato share price, new labour codes

Explained: How will implementation of the CoSS impact Swiggy, Eternal?

Mutual fund

Tata MF launches Titanium Specialised Investment Fund; check key features

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency

IT, pharma to gain most from rupee fall; don't jump to buy yet: Analysts

Nifty IT Index April 2025 performance, IT sector underperformance India, TCS Infosys Wipro HCL Tech share fall, Nifty 50 vs Nifty IT Index, IT sector weightage in Nifty 50, lowest IT index weight in 17 years, Indian IT stocks post-Covid decline, IT s

Nifty IT index jumps 2%; what's driving IT stocks higher today? Find here

Topics : Buzzing stocks BSE Sensex NSE Nifty Nifty50 stock market trading

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 24 2025 | 11:23 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayExcelsoft Tech IPO AllotmentGold and Silver Rate TodayDelhi Police Operation CyHawkSudeep Pharma IPOTejas Fighter Jet CrashesSkincare Red FlagsLave Agni 4Personal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon