Bharti Airtel, Aurobindo Pharma are top stock picks for today; here's why
Stocks to buy today: Bharti Airtel, and Aurobindo Pharma are the top stock picks by Rajesh Bhosale of Angel One
SI Reporter Mumbai
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Stocks to Buy: Recommendations by Rajesh Bhosale, Angel One
NSE Scrip – BHARTIARTL View - Bullish Last Close – ₹1,846
The Bharti Airtel stock has been in a strong uptrend over the past couple of years; however, in recent months, it has undergone a corrective phase in line with the broader market weakness. It has now approached a key support zone and has shown relative strength this week, hinting at a potential resumption of the primary uptrend. Prices are currently positioned around the 89-week EMA, which aligns with previous breakout levels near ₹1,780, along with a PRZ (Price Reversal Zone) derived from a bullish AB=CD pattern. Additionally, a tweezer bottom formation at this support further reinforces the possibility of a reversal. Overall, the setup indicates a favorable risk-reward opportunity at current levels.
Hence, we recommend to BUY BHARTIARTL in range ₹1846 - 1,840 | SL: ₹1,796 | TGT: ₹1,950
NSE Scrip – AUROPHARMA View - Bullish Last Close – ₹1,290
On Friday, the pharma space remained in strong focus, outperforming amid broader market weakness. The Aurobindo Pharma stock also exhibited outperformance and continues to trade in a higher top–higher bottom formation, with every dip towards the 20-day EMA being consistently bought into. On the weekly chart, the stock has already confirmed a breakout from a year-long consolidation and is currently trading around its breakout zone. This suggests that the outperformance is likely to continue, supported by the RSI indicating a strong bullish range shift.
Hence, we recommend to BUY AUROPHARMA around ₹1,290 - ₹1,280 | SL: ₹1,240 | TGT: ₹1,400===================
(Disclaimer: Rajesh Bhosale is equity technical analyst at Angel One Ltd. Views expressed are his own.)
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Topics : Stocks to buy today Market technicals technical callls share market Stocks to buy Bharti Airtel Aurobindo Pharma
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First Published: Mar 23 2026 | 6:32 AM IST