BLS International Services share price today
Shares of BLS International Services (BLS), a major provider of visa outsourcing and consular services for various governments, tanked 18 per cent to hit a 52-week low of Rs 277 on the BSE in Monday’s intra-day trade amid heavy volumes. The company informed stock exchanges that it has been debarred from participating in any future tenders issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) for the next two years. The company said this debarment shall not affect the existing contracts and shall continue as per the existing terms. With today’s decline, the stock price of the tour, travel related services company has plunged 47 per cent from its 52-week high level of Rs 522.30 touched on January 3, 2025.
At 09:26 AM; BLS was quoting 14 per cent lower at Rs 288.60, as compared to 0.3 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex. The average trading volumes at the counter jumped over two-fold, with a combined 5.56 million equity shares changing hands on the NSE and BSE. ALSO READ | Why did Mahindra Lifespace share rise 3% in a weak market? Details here
Why BLS International Services share price under pressure today?
BLS is a global tech-enabled services partner for governments and citizens, having an impeccable reputation for setting benchmarks in the domain of visa, passports, consular, citizen, e-governance, attestation, biometric, e-visa, and retail services since 2005.
BLS on Saturday, October 11, 2025, informed the exchanges and investors of a recent directive issued by the MEA, which temporarily restricts the company from participating in new Indian Mission tenders for a period of two years.
However, the BLS clarified that this development does not impact the company’s current financials or ongoing operations. All existing contracts with Indian Missions across the globe remain valid and continue to operate as scheduled. Additionally, the order will not have any significant bearing on the company's financial outlook.
Also Read
In Q1FY26, Indian Missions contributed around 12 per cent to the consolidated revenue and around 8 per cent of EBITDA of the company.
The company is working to resolve the matter. The company views this as a procedural development within the visa outsourcing industry and remains confident of a constructive resolution in due course. ALSO READ | Tata Capital shares debuts flat on D-street; should you buy, sell or hold?
BLS further said that over the past few years, the company has strategically diversified its business portfolio, securing new and renewed contracts with key government and institutional clients across the United States, United Arab Emirates, Spain, Slovakia, Hungary, Poland, Portugal, and through the UIDAI project in India.
The company further strengthened its overall business momentum by acquiring iDATA and Citizenship Invest during the last financial year. This diversification has strengthened its revenue mix and reinforced the company's resilience against regional developments. The company said it continues to maintain its growth trajectory, underpinned by robust business fundamentals and a well-balanced global portfolio.