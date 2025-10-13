Monday, October 13, 2025 | 10:00 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Welspun Enterprises shares rise 3% on fund-raise plans, two contract wins

Welspun Enterprises shares rose following fund-raising plans and its emergence as the lowest bidder for two contracts worth over ₹10,000 crore

SI Reporter Mumbai
Last Updated : Oct 13 2025 | 10:00 AM IST

Shares of Welspun Enterprises Ltd. rose over 3 per cent on Monday following fund-raising plans and its emergence as the lowest bidder for two contracts worth over ₹10,000 crore.
 
The company's stock rose as much as 3.79 per cent during the day to ₹544.9 per share, the biggest intraday rise since October 3 this year. Welspun Enterprises stock pared gains to trade 0.5 per cent higher at ₹727 apiece, compared to a 0.51 per cent lower in Nifty 50 as of 9:35 AM. 
 
Shares of the company rose for the second straight day. The counter has fallen 14 per cent this year, compared to a 6.5 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. Welspun Enterprises has a total market capitalisation of ₹7,321.40 crore.   READ STOCK MARKET LIVE UPDATES TODAY
 

Welspun Enterprises discloses L1 status for two projects 

Welspun Enterprises’ Board of Directors is scheduled to meet on Wednesday, October 15, 2025, to consider, among other matters, a proposal to raise funds through the issuance of convertible equity warrants via a preferential issue, subject to regulatory approvals and shareholder consent.
 
As per the Company’s Code of Practices and Procedures for Fair Disclosure of Unpublished Price Sensitive Information, new projects exceeding the materiality threshold are usually disclosed only after receipt of the Letter of Award (LoA), it noted. However, in a one-time move for transparency, Welspun has voluntarily announced its L1 bidder status for two major projects.

1) A 6-Lane Partially Elevated Highway Corridor (Pune to Shirur, NH-753F, Maharashtra): The project, on DFBOT (Toll) mode with a 29-year concession, has a total cost of ₹7,300 crore and a four-year construction period. Welspun emerged as the lowest bidder on October 3, 2025, based on the net present value of projected toll revenue.
 
2) 910 MLD Water Treatment Plant, Panjrapur, Maharashtra: Under a Design, Build, and Operate contract with Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, the project is valued at ₹3,145 crore, including 15 years of operation and maintenance. Welspun will execute the project with Veolia Water Technologies, Malaysia, as its technology partner and emerged as the lowest bidder on October 8, 2025.  ALSO READ | Why did Mahindra Lifespace share rise 3% in a weak market? Details here

Welspun Enterprises Q1 results 

Welspun Enterprises reported a 0.5 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) rise in consolidated revenues for Q1 FY2025-26, while revenues declined 9.3 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y). Expenses fell 4.2 per cent Q-o-Q and 11.2 per cent Y-o-Y. Net profit rose 30.3 per cent Q-o-Q but was down 7.8 per cent Y-o-Y.
 

First Published: Oct 13 2025 | 9:48 AM IST

