Wednesday, May 21, 2025 | 11:46 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
BMW Industries shares rally 12% on ₹364 crore order win from Tata Steel

BMW Industries shares rally 12% on ₹364 crore order win from Tata Steel

BMW Industries rose nearly 12 per cent after it bagged an order worth ₹364.69 crore from Tata Steel

SI Reporter Mumbai
Last Updated : May 21 2025 | 11:23 AM IST

Shares of BMW Industries rose nearly 12 per cent in Wednesday's intraday session after it landed an order worth ₹364.69 crore from Tata Steel for the conversion of hot rolled coils into tubes. 
 
The steel processing company's stock rose as much as 11.68 per cent during the day to ₹59.7 per share, the biggest intraday gain since May 5. The stock pared gains to trade 4.5 per cent higher at ₹55.8 apiece, compared to a 0.72 per cent advance in BSE Sensex as of 11:06 AM. 
 
Shares of the company are trading at the highest level since December last year. The counter has recovered by nearly 20 per cent from its recent lows of ₹47, which it hit earlier this month. The stock has risen 4 per cent this year, compared to a 4.7 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. BMW Industries has a total market capitalisation of ₹1,256.88 crore, according to BSE data.   Track LIVE Market Updates Here
 

BMW Industries' order win

BMW Industries, along with its wholly owned subsidiary BMW Iron & Steel Industries, has secured an order from Tata Steel for the conversion of hot rolled coils into tubes, according to an exchange filing Wednesday. 
 
The work will be carried out at BMW Industries’ Hazibagan plant in Howrah and BMW Iron & Steel’s facility in Jamshedpur, it said in the statement. The contract, which runs until October 31, 2027, is valued at ₹188.60 crore for BMW Industries and ₹176.09 crore for its subsidiary, taking the total order size to over ₹364 crore.

"The objective is to sustain the order of Tata Steel, ensuring optimum utilisation of existing infrastructure for coil processing," the company said in the statement. The company noted that these contracts are part of its routine business and align with its strategy to maintain operational efficiency and sustain momentum through the financial year ending 2026–27.
 
“This new order not only reflects their confidence in our execution strength, quality standards, and plant infrastructure but also provides us with long-term revenue stability and improved asset efficiency. We remain focused on refining our core competencies, optimising existing capacities, and growing steadily in response to industry demand," Harsh Bansal, managing director at BMW Industries, said.  

About BMW Industries 

The company is one of the leading manufacturers in the steel sector engaged in the manufacturing of HRPO Coils, CR Coils, GP Coils, GC Sheets, MS and GI pipes, TMT rebars, etc, and processing the same for marquee steel players in India. Incorporated in 1981, the company is in the Eastern Region with its registered office in Kolkata, West Bengal.

First Published: May 21 2025 | 11:23 AM IST

