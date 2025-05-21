Wednesday, May 21, 2025 | 10:58 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Here's why Dredging Corp share was buzzing in trade on May 21; details here

Dredging Corp share price rallied on the back of strong quarterly results in Q4FY25.

stock market trading

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 21 2025 | 10:57 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Dredging Corp share price: Shares of Dredging Corporation of India (Dredging Corp) were in demand on Wednesday, May 21, 2025, with the scrip rallying up to 14.90 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹777.65 apiece.
 
However, at 10:18 AM, Dredging Corp share price was trading 11.56 per cent higher at ₹755 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.86 per cent higher at 81,883.58 level.  Follow Stock Market Latest Updates Today LIVE

Why did Dredging Corp share price rally today?

The company’s profit came in at ₹21 crore in the March quarter of financial year 2025 (Q4FY25), from a net loss of ₹25.97 crore in the same quarter last year (Q4FY24).
 
 
Dredging Corp’s revenue rose 66.5 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹462.4 crore in Q4FY25, from ₹277.8 crore in the same quarter last year.

At the operating level, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) zoomed over 300 per cent annually to ₹76.7 crore in Q4FY25, from ₹19.1 crore a year ago.
 
Ebitda margin expanded 970 basis points (bps) to 16.58 per cent in Q4FY25, from 6.88 per cent in Q4FY24.  ALSO READ | Biocon shares gain 2% as Japan partner launches Ustekinumab biosimilar

About Dredging Corp

Dredging Corporation of India (DCI), established in 1976, is a premier Indian company specialising in dredging services vital to the functioning and development of maritime infrastructure. With a strong focus on maintenance dredging, DCI plays a key role in ensuring the navigability of major and minor ports across India by maintaining the required depths in shipping channels. 
 
In addition to this core activity, DCI is also involved in capital dredging—deepening existing harbors or creating new ones to support port expansion and development. The company’s range of services extends to beach nourishment, land reclamation, and project management consultancy, making it a comprehensive solution provider in the dredging sector.
 
DCI operates a technologically advanced fleet, including cutter suction dredgers, trailer suction hopper dredgers, and inland dredgers, capable of handling a wide variety of projects. While its primary focus remains on the Indian dredging market—especially in maintenance dredging where it holds a major share—DCI has also executed international projects in countries such as Sri Lanka, Taiwan, and the UAE. 
 

First Published: May 21 2025 | 10:38 AM IST

