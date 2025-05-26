Monday, May 26, 2025 | 09:11 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Belrise Industries IPO allotment today; check status, GMP, listing date

Belrise Industries IPO allotment today; check status, GMP, listing date

Once the Belrise Industries IPO allotment is finalised, investors can check their status on the official websites of BSE, NSE, or MUFG Intime India (erstwhile Link Intime), the registrar for the issue

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 26 2025 | 9:11 AM IST

Belrise Industries IPO allotment status: The basis of allotment for the Belrise Industries IPO shares is likely to be finalised today, Monday, May 26, 2025. The public offering closed for subscription on Friday, May 23, 2025, receiving strong participation from investors and getting oversubscribed by 41.30 times.

Here’s how to check the Belrise Industries IPO online

Once the Belrise Industries IPO allotment is finalised, investors can check their status on the official websites of BSE, NSE, or MUFG Intime India (erstwhile Link Intime), the registrar for the issue. Alternatively, investors can use these direct links to check the Belrise Industries IPO allotment status directly:
 
 
Check Belrise Industries IPO allotment status on BSE: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx
 
Check Belrise Industries IPO allotment status on MUFG Intime India:

Check Belrise Industries IPO allotment status on NSE: https://www.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp
 

Belrise Industries IPO final subscription status

The ₹2,150 crore public offering of Belrise Industries, offered at a price band of ₹85-90 with a lot size of 166 shares, received bids for 7,31,30,39,198 shares against the 17,70,58,824 shares offered. This led to an oversubscription of 41.30 times by the end of the subscription period, according to data available on the NSE.
 
Belrise Industries IPO witnessed the highest participation from the Qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), who subscribed to 108.35 times the portion reserved for them, Non-institutional investors (NIIs) at 38.33 times, and retail investors at 4.27 times.  ALSO READ | Leela Hotel IPO opens for subscription; GMP up 3%; should you subscribe?

Belrise Industries IPO grey market premium (GMP) today

The unlisted shares of Belrise Industries continued to command a strong premium in the grey market on Friday. Sources tracking unofficial market activities revealed that Belrise Industries shares were seen trading at around ₹118.5 per share, reflecting a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹28.5 or 31.67 per cent over the upper end of the issue price.
 

Belrise Industries IPO likely listing price

Shares of Belrise Industries are scheduled to list on the BSE and NSE on Wednesday, May 28, 2025. Should the current grey market trends sustain, Belrise Industries shares may list at around ₹118.5 per share, yielding a return of 31.67 per cent. However, these estimates may vary, as the grey market is unregulated, and GMP should not be considered a reliable indicator of performance.  ALSO READ | Aegis Vopak Terminals IPO invites bids; GMP at 6%: Should you subscribe?

About Belrise Industries

Belrise Industries is an automotive component manufacturing company based in India, offering a diverse range of safety-critical systems and other engineering solutions for two-wheelers, three-wheelers, four-wheelers, commercial vehicles, and agri-vehicles. The company’s product portfolio includes metal chassis systems, polymer components, suspension systems, body-in-white components, and exhaust systems, among others. Belrise Industries' products are largely agnostic to vehicle powertrain types, reflecting its ability to cater to both electric vehicles and internal combustion engine vehicles.

First Published: May 26 2025 | 8:45 AM IST

