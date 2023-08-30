Shakti Pumps zooms 18% on winning Rs 358 cr-order from Haryana government

Also Read Chandrayaan-3 landing site called Shiv Shakti: Who names sites on the Moon? Stocks to watch: RIL, Tata Power, Hero MotoCorp, Shakti Pumps, BDL, RVNL Suzlon Energy secures fourth wind energy project order in less than a month Gold price rises Rs 330 to Rs 60,490, Silver price unchanged at Rs 77,400 Clean energy a $2 trillion opportunity for RIL: Bernstein report Jio Financial hits 5% upper limit; gains 10% in two days post RIL AGM M&M gains 5% in 3 days, nears record high on margin improvement hopes Mahindra Lifespace hits new high, soars over 9% on growth optimism Analysts put PVR-Inox on a pedestal amid bumper releases, merger synergies Zomato gains 5% after 100 mn shares change hands via block deal

Shares of Shakti Pumps (India) zoomed 18 per cent to hit a 52-week high of Rs 849.15 on the BSE in Wednesday’s intra-day trade after the company won an order worth of Rs 358 crore for 7,781 pumps.In an exchange filing, Shakti Pumps said that the company received its first work order under the KUSUM-3 scheme from Haryana Renewable Energy Department (HAREDA), under the Haryana government, for 7,781 pumps.At 12:13 pm; the stock was trading 17 per cent higher at Rs 842, as compared to a 0.53 per cent rise in the S&P BSE Sensex. The average trading volumes on the counter jumped multiple-fold today. A combined 2.7 million equity shares had changed hands on the NSE and BSE.Shakti Pumps is a leading manufacturer of stainless-steel submersible pumps, pressure booster pumps, pump-motors, controllers, and inverters among other products.The Solar Energy Corporation of India Ltd (SECI) had sanctioned the release of tenders for 8.57 lakh pumps in March 2023 to the company. However, due to a delay in receiving final approval from the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), the orders did not materialize during the June quarter.The management, while announcing Q1FY24 earnings on August 11, had said discussions with several other states for Letter of Empanelment (LOE) are also progressing, and aim to conclude this process shortly. Based on that, the management foresee resurgence in momentum from Q3FY24, leading to a strong recovery in the Solar EPC business.