Friday, December 05, 2025 | 07:52 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Breakout stocks: Analyst recommends IMFA, LTIMindtree, Coforge; check TP

Breakout stocks: Analyst recommends IMFA, LTIMindtree, Coforge; check TP

IMFA, LTIMindtree and Coforge among breakout buys recommended by Kunal Kamble of Bonanza on strong momentum and volume signals

Stocks to buy

Kunal Kamble Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 05 2025 | 7:47 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Stock to buy recommended by Kunal Kamble of Bonanza 

Indian Metals and Ferro Alloys Ltd

IMFA has broken out of its consolidation zone on the daily chart with volumes significantly higher than the 20-day average, signaling strong bullish interest. The stock closed the session with a robust bullish candlestick, indicating firm accumulation. It continues to trade well above its 20, 50, 100, and 200-day EMAs, reaffirming the strength of the prevailing uptrend. With the RSI at 62.19 and trending higher, bullish momentum remains intact, suggesting strong potential for further upside in the near term. 
  • Buy at ₹1,402 
  • Stop-loss: ₹1,300 
  • Target: ₹1,600

LTIMindtree 

LTIM has broken out above a key resistance level on the daily chart with volumes significantly exceeding the 20-day average, signaling strong bullish interest. The stock closed with a powerful bullish candlestick, reflecting robust accumulation. It is trading decisively above the 20, 50, 100, and 200-day EMAs, reaffirming the strength of the prevailing uptrend. With the RSI at 71.87 and trending higher, momentum remains firmly positive, suggesting strong potential for further upside in the near term. 
 
  • Buy at ₹6,266 
  • Stop-loss: ₹5,881 
  • Target: ₹6,900

Coforge 

COFORGE has broken out of a rounding bottom pattern on the daily chart, supported by volumes significantly higher than the 20-day average, signaling strong bullish interest. The stock closed with a powerful bullish candlestick, reflecting robust accumulation. It remains firmly positioned above the 20, 50, 100, and 200-day EMAs, underscoring the strength of the ongoing uptrend. With the RSI at 71.30 and trending higher, momentum is clearly positive, suggesting strong potential for further upside in the near term. 
  • Buy at ₹1,966 
  • Stop-loss: ₹1,850 
  • Target: ₹2,200
 
(Disclaimer: This article is by Kunal Kamble, sr. technical research analyst, Bonanza. Views expressed are his own.)
 

More From This Section

Stocks to watch today, Dec 5

Stocks to Watch today, Dec 5: IndiGo, banks, auto, ITC Hotels, Adani Ent

JSW Steel, JSW

Debt reduction, JV benefits with JFE seen as positives for JSW Steelpremium

Marc Faber

Investors unlikely to make much money in India next year: Marc Faber

aggressive hybrid funds, mutual funds, equity, debt, retirement planning, long-term goals, investment strategy, portfolio stability, systematic withdrawal plans, moderate risk investors

Avoid exiting Balanced Advantage Funds based on short-term underperformancepremium

market rally, gold

Gold price forecast 2026: WGC sees up to 30% rise amid flight to safety

Topics : Stocks to buy Stock calls Market technicals BSE Sensex NSE Nifty Nifty50 Coforge LTIMindtree Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 05 2025 | 7:42 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesRBI MPC Meeting LIVE UpdatesVladimir Putin India Visit LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIndigo Flight Cancellation NewsLuana Lopes LaraYouTube Recap FeatureAravalli RowPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon