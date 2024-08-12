Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Brokerages raise target for Inox Wind, expect strong execution: stock up 9%

Shares of Inox Wind surged up to 9 per cent at Rs 189.90 per share on the BSE in Monday's intraday trade

windmill, energy, Wind energy

windmill, energy, Wind energy(Photo: Reuters)

Shivam Tyagi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 12 2024 | 11:54 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of Inox Wind surged up to 9 per cent at Rs 189.90 per share on the BSE in Monday’s intraday trade. The stock price surged after the company reported its April-June quarter of financial year 2024-25 (Q1FY25).

The wind energy solutions provider's revenue from operations surged 83.18 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 638.81 crore for Q1FY25. The company reported a profit before tax of Rs 48.01 crore for Q1 FY25, reversing a loss before tax of Rs 63.49 crore in Q1FY24. 

Consolidated earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) also saw a significant increase, reaching Rs 157 crore in Q1FY25, up from Rs 35 crore in the same quarter last year.

Inox Wind specialises in the manufacture and sale of wind turbine generators (WTGs). It also offers comprehensive services, including erection, procurement, and commissioning (EPC), operations and maintenance (O&M), as well as wind farm development and common infrastructure facilities for WTGs.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“We have commenced FY25 on a very strong note. With our manufacturing capacities and supply chain already in place, and backed by our large diversified order book of over 2.9 giga watts (GW), we are looking at a massive scale up in operations. We are receiving a very strong response from customers for our products. We have already won 611 mega watts (MWs) of orders in FY25, including repeat orders from marquee customers,” said Kailash Tarachandani, CEO of Inox Wind.

The management expects higher order execution from FY25 onwards, with a guidance of 800 MW and 1,200 MW for FY25 and FY26E, respectively, and a target of 2 GW of annual execution in the medium term. 

“It has the capability and supply chain readiness to execute higher MWs. The annual capex guidance for FY25/26 remains unchanged at Rs 50-75 crore, and the full-year working capital is at 90 days,” analysts at Axis Securities wrote in a note. 

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex at day's high, reclaims 80k-mark on 350-pt gain; Ola stock crosses Rs 100

'Hindenburg's allegations will not stop the prevailing bull-run'

Baseless, devoid of truth: Sebi chief, husband deny Hindenburg allegations

Hindenburg vs Sebi chief: How to trade Adani stocks now? Levels to track

India poised to narrow gap with China in emerging-market stock anchor


The brokerage valued the stock at 30 times its FY26 earning per share and adjusted for promoter’s fund infusion and minority interest. Axis Securities gave a ‘Buy” call on the stock with a target price of Rs 205 per share.

Those at Nuvama Institutional Equities also remained positive on the heavy electrical equipment company, saying that turned net interest bearing-debt free following the latest infusion by promoters, which is a testament to the balance sheet clean-up undertaken. 

“INXW remains a key player in the C&I segment (85 per cent of OB) and benefits from a duopolistic market in wind EPC. Robust OI at 611 MW led to an OB of 2.9GW (execution over 24 months); it lends revenue visibility. We remain positive on the sector and tweak FY25–27E; inching up margins and accounting for lower realisation/MW, yielding a target price of Rs 201 at 30x FY27 earnings; ‘Buy’,” Subhadip Mitra, Vikram Datwani, and Vijay Bhasin of Nuvama wrote in a report. 

At 11:34 AM; the stock price of the company was trading 5.42 per cent higher at Rs 183.65 per share on the BSE. By comparison the BSE Sensex surged by 0.40 per cent at 80,023 levels.
 

Also Read

Ola Electric shares hit 20% upper circuit for 2nd day, top Rs 100-mark

Suzlon Energy extends rally, zooms 50% in 1 month on strong Q1 results

Analysts wary of Zydus Life's US sales post FY25, valuations; stock down 5%

Voltas rallies 9%, hits record high on strong Q1 results, heavy volumes

Adani group stocks dip up to 17% on new allegations by Hindenburg Research

Topics : Buzzing stocks Inox Wind Markets Sensex Nifty BSE NSE

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 12 2024 | 11:47 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayHar Ghar Tiranga 2024Paris Olympics 2024 LIVEOla Electric IPOLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market OutlookOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon