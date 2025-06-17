Tuesday, June 17, 2025 | 02:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Samay Project IPO Day 2 update; check subscription status, GMP, key dates

Samay Project Services IPO Day 2 subscription status: The issue has received bids for 52,68,000 shares, against 43,20,000 on offer, leading to a subscription of 1.7 times

Samay Project Services has set the price band in the range of ₹32 to ₹34 per equity share

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 17 2025 | 2:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Samay Project Services IPO Day 2 subscription status: The initial public offering (IPO) of Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) services company Samay Project Services has received a decent response from investors so far. The SME offering, which opened for public subscription on Monday, June 16, has received bids for 52,68,000 shares, against 43,20,000 on offer, leading to a subscription of 1.7 times at 1:40 PM on Tuesday, showed NSE data.

Samay Project Services IPO grey market premium (GMP)

According to sources tracking unofficial markets, the unlisted shares of Samay Project Services were trading flat at ₹34, the upper price band, on Tuesday, in the grey market.
 

Samay Project Services IPO details

The company plans to raise ₹13.91 crore through a fresh issue of 4.09 million equity shares with no offer for sale (OFS) component. The SME IPO will close for subscription on Wednesday, June 18, 2025. The basis of the allotment of shares is expected to be finalised on Thursday, June 19, 2025. Shares of Samay Project Services are scheduled to be listed on the NSE SME platform, tentatively on Monday, June 23, 2025.
 
The company has set the price band in the range of ₹32 to ₹34 per equity share. Retail investors can bid for a minimum of one lot consisting of 4,000 shares with an investment amount of ₹1,36,000 at the upper price band. The minimum investment required for high-net-worth individuals (HNIs) is ₹2,72,000 for two lots of 8,000 equity shares.  Check Eppeltone Engineers IPO Details 

Samay Project Services IPO registrar

Bigshare Services is the registrar of the issue. Smart Horizon Capital Services is the sole book-running lead manager for the issue.

Samay Project Services IPO objective

According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), plans to utilise the net issue proceeds from the public offering for funding the working capital requirements of the company and for general corporate purposes.

About Samay Project Services

Incorporated in November 2001, Samay Project Services offers Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) services for the balance of plant systems. The company specialises in EPC projects, including piping systems, tanks, fire protection, and system automation. Samay Project Services has expertise in designing and constructing tanks, pipelines, and BioCNG plants.
The various systems engineered, procured and constructed by the company are used in several industries, including Power, Sugar and Distilleries, Iron and Steel, Infrastructure, etc.

First Published: Jun 17 2025 | 2:08 PM IST

