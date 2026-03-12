BSE Power index soars 3%; BHEL, Adani, JSW Energy gain up to 8%; here's why

Power companies shares today

Shares of power generation and integrated power utilities companies were in focus, and surged up to 8 per cent on the BSE in Thursday’s intra-day trade on spike in power demand.

JSW Energy, Adani Power, Bharat Heavy Electricals ( BHEL ), Tata Power Company and Torrent Power rallied in the range of 5 per cent to 8 per cent in intra-day trade.

The stock prices of the state-owned companies NTPC (up 2 per cent at ₹388.55) and Coal India (up 5 per cent at ₹468) hit their respective 52-week highs on the BSE in intra-day deals.

Meanwhile, the market price of NTPC Green Energy soared 15 per cent to ₹99.75 on the back of eight-fold jump in the average trading volumes. A combined 51.5 million shares changed hands on the NSE and BSE.

The BSE Power index surged nearly 3 per cent to 7,066.02 in intra-day deals. The index was quoting close to its 52-week high level of 7,071.43 touched on February 26, 2026.

At 12:12 PM; the BSE Power index was up 2.3 per cent at 7,043.98, as compared to 0.54 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex at 76,447.51.

What’s driving power stocks?

Evening power demand hit 224.6GW (7 per cent YoY) at 7:00 PM on March 10, 2026—the highest-ever recorded for March. During these non-solar hours, supply was supported by RE (wind) /Hydro/Gas/Nuclear/Coal operating at utilisation of must-run/67 per cent/28 per cent/87 per cent/95 per cent.

Under similar circumstances in 2025, the government had implemented Section-11 for both imported coal-fired power plants and gas-fired power plants. With deficits anticipated in gas and hydro, analysts at JM Financial Institutional Securities expect higher plant load factors (PLFs) for thermal utilities and the coal value chain.

Accordingly, the brokerage firm said they updated top utility picks’ pecking order for this summer is: Adani Power >Tata Power >NTPC >Adani Green > Coal India >JSW Energy.

“Given the current geopolitical developments, we envisage higher probability of a scenario of persistently high LNG prices and intense summer (Thinking through plausible scenarios) leading to a spike in coal-fired generation to meet evening demand. As we discuss in Tactical ideas for summer, there is a high probability of a shortfall in hydro generation during the upcoming summer due to a deficit in winter rainfall and snow cover,” analysts said in Utilities & Power Equipment sector update.

Shortages in LNG supplies add to supply challenges, impacting gasfired generation (9GW capacity, currently online). Hence, the brokerage firm expects implementation of Section11 or some other mechanism to enable operationalisation of ICB along with continued higher utilisation (PLF) of existing thermal power plants.

Brokerages view on Coal India, NTPC

Coal continues to play a critical role in India’s energy landscape, contributing 55 per cent to the overall country’s energy mix and 72 per cent to electricity generation. Despite the accelerating push toward renewable energy, coal-based thermal power demand is expected to remain resilient, with domestic coal production is set at 1.5 billion tonnes by FY30.

Despite a recent slowdown in volume, Coal India is positioning itself for long-term sustainable growth through strategic diversification into coal gasification, critical minerals, and renewable energy. This is further supported by a robust net-cash-positive B/S and a strong dividend yield of 7 per cent. Consequently, analysts at ICICI Securities maintained a BUY rating on Coal India, thereby valuing it at ₹500 i.e. 5.5x on average EV/EBITDA FY27-28E.

NTPC’s about 32.9 GW of capacity is under construction, comprising 16.5 GW of coal, 1.9 GW of hydropower and 10.3 GW of renewable energy projects. NTPC plans to add 11.8/ 9.9 GW of capacity in FY26/27, respectively.

A risk-averse regulated business model provides earnings growth visibility/RoE improvement with strong expansion in both thermal and renewable capacities. Valuations at 1.6x/1.5x its FY26E/FY27E P/BV seem reasonable given potential long- term growth prospects and the stock offers a decent dividend yield as well, the brokerage firm Mirae Asset Sharekhan. Hence, they maintained a Buy on NTPC with a SoTP target price of ₹430. =========================================== Disclaimer: View and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers discretion is advised.