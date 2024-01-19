Bull Spread strategy for Lupin Jan expiry amid long build-up in futures

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 19 2024 | 7:00 AM IST

Bull Spread Strategy on Lupin

Buy Lupin Jan 25 expiry 1450 Call at Rs 17.2 and simultaneously sell 1500 Call at Rs 6.75

Lot size: 850

Cost of the strategy: Rs 10.45 (Rs 8,882 per strategy)

Maximum profit: Rs 33,618 if Lupin closes at or above Rs 1,500 on 25 Jan expiry.

Breakeven point: Rs 1,461

Risk Reward Ratio: 1:3.78

Approx margin required: Rs 42,500

Rationale:

>> Long build up is seen in Lupin Futures Thursday where Open Interest rose 4.5 per cent (Prov) with stock rising 1.85 per cent.

>> Stock price has broken out on the daily chart where it closed at all time high levels.

>> Stock price has been forming bullish higher top higher bottom formation on the daily chart.

>> Oscillators like RSI and MFI are in rising mode and placed above 60 on the weekly chart, indicating strength in the stock.

>> Pharma as a sector looking strong on the short and medium term charts.

Note: It is advisable to book profit in the strategy when ROI exceeds 20 per cent.

Disclaimer: Nandish Shah is Research Analyst (Technical and Derivative), HDFC Securities. He does not hold any positions in the above mentioned stock. Views are his own.