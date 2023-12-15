Sensex (1.34%)
70514.20 + 929.60
Nifty (1.23%)
21182.70 + 256.35
Nifty Midcap (1.31%)
45534.30 + 587.00
Nifty Smallcap (0.98%)
6880.45 + 66.70
Nifty Bank (1.36%)
47732.30 + 640.05
Heatmap

Charts signal strength in Exide; Bull Spread Strategy ideal for Dec expiry

Long build up was seen in Exide Futures on Thursday where Open Interest rose by 9 per cent (Prov) and the stock gained 3.20 per cent

Web Exclusive

Nandish Shah New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 15 2023 | 06:56 AM IST
Listen to This Article

BULL SPREAD Strategy on Exide

Buy Exide Dec 28 expiry 300 CALL at Rs 7.40 and simultaneously sell 310 CALL at Rs 4.05
 
Lot Size: 3,600
 
Cost of the strategy: Rs 3.35 (Rs 12,060 per strategy)

Maximum profit: Rs 23,940 if Exide closes at or above Rs 310 on Dec 28 expiry.

Breakeven Point: Rs 303.35
 
Risk Reward Ratio: 1:1.99
 
Approx margin required: Rs 37,300

Rationale:

>> Long build up was seen in Exide Futures on Thursday where Open Interest rose by 9 per cent (Prov) and the stock gained 3.20 per cent.

>> Stock price has broken out on the daily line chart with higher volumes.

>> Stock price has been forming bullish higher top higher bottom formation on the weekly chart.

>> Oscillator like RSI and MFI are in rising mode and placed above 60 on the daily chart, indicating strength in the stock.

Note: It is advisable to book profit in the strategy when ROI exceeds 20 per cent.

Disclaimer: Nandish Shah, is technical and derivative research analyst at HDFC Securities. Views are own. He does not have any holdings in the stock. 

Topics : Stock Market Derivative calls F&O stock Exide Futures & Options Derivative trading

First Published: Dec 15 2023 | 06:56 AM IST

