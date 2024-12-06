Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Bumper debut: Ganesh Infraworld IPO lists at 90% premium, hits upper limit

Bumper debut: Ganesh Infraworld IPO lists at 90% premium, hits upper limit

Ganesh Infraworld shares listed at Rs 157.70 apiece, a 90 per cent premium over the IPO allotment price of Rs 83

market

Kumar Gaurav New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 06 2024 | 10:12 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Ganesh Infraworld IPO listing: Shares of construction company Ganesh Infraworld made a solid debut on the NSE SME today, continuing their upward momentum to hit the upper circuit within less than 5 minutes of listing. The company's stock listed at Rs 157.70 apiece, a 90 per cent premium over the IPO allotment price of Rs 83.
 
After listing, the stock gained an additional 4.98 per cent, surging 99.45 per cent from the issue price to reach the upper circuit of Rs 165.55 apiece on the NSE SME. During the session, nearly 0.13 million shares, valued at Rs 21.84 crore, were traded before trading was halted.
 
 
Notably, the capital market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has capped listing gains for SME stocks at 90 per cent of the issue price.
 
The Ganesh Infraworld IPO listing aligns with grey market trends, as the company's shares were commanding a solid premium in unofficial markets. Ahead of the listing, Ganesh Infraworld shares were trading at Rs 161 apiece, resulting in a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 45, or 93.98 per cent, over the issue price, according to sources tracking grey market activities.
 
The Ganesh Infraworld IPO, which ended its subscription period on Tuesday, December 3, 2024, received massive demand from investors, with the issue being oversubscribed 369 times. The Rs 98.58-crore offering comprises an entirely fresh issue of 11,876,800 shares, priced in a band of Rs 78-83 per share, with a lot size of 1,600 shares. The basis of allotment for the IPO was finalized on Wednesday, December 4, 2024.
 
Ganesh Infraworld also announced that it had raised Rs 26.59 crore from anchor investors through bidding concluded on November 28, 2024. Link Intime India is the registrar for the issue, while Vivro Financial Services is the book-running lead manager for the Ganesh Infraworld IPO.

More From This Section

Dalal Street, Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Stock Market LIVE: RBI Gov Shaktikanta Das begins key policy announcements; Sensex muted near 81,800

Angel One

Angel One shares dip nearly 5% after announcing November business update

trading, market, stocks

Rites up 4% on being appointed as PMC for Rs 148-cr project by IIM Raipur

Stock Market, BSE, NSE, Nifty, Capital, Market

Markets Today: RBI Policy, FIIs, Sensex, GIFT Nifty; Ganesh Infraworld IPO

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Stocks to Watch, Dec 6: Vi, Canara Bank, rate sensitives, Nykaa, RITES

 
In its Red Herring Prospectus (RHP), the company stated that it intends to use the net proceeds from the fresh issue to meet long-term working capital requirements and for general corporate purposes. 
Ganesh Infraworld is a construction company providing comprehensive EPC services nationwide. With expertise in industrial, civil, residential, and commercial construction, the company also undertakes infrastructure development projects, including roads, railways, power, and water distribution systems.
   

Also Read

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

Suraksha Diagnostic IPO listing: Shares list at 1% discount on BSE, NSE

ipo market listing share market

Last Chance: Nisus Finance IPO closes today; subscription 20x, GMP up 36%

market

Agarwal Toughened Glass IPO lists at 25% premium in-line with GMP trends

IPO

Emerald Tyre Manufacturers IPO opens today: GMP up 79%; Key details here

IPO

Ganesh Infraworld IPO allotment: Check status, GMP, expected listing price

Topics : IPO listing time share market Buzzing stocks Markets Sensex Nifty Stock movemnet Share price

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 06 2024 | 10:04 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVERBI MPC Meeting LIVELatest News LIVEIndia vs Australia 2nd Test Day 1 LIVE Stocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodaySuraksha Diagnostic IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon