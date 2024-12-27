Business Standard

Friday, December 27, 2024

IPO Calendar: 9 public offerings to keep the investors busy next week

IPO Calendar: 9 public offerings to keep the investors busy next week

From opening to allotment and listing, here is the complete list of IPO activities set to keep the D-Street investors busy next week

Kumar Gaurav New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 27 2024 | 3:43 PM IST

Upcoming IPOs: Dalal Street investors are eyeing another eventful week, which also marks the last week of the current calendar year 2024, as four mainline IPOs (Initial Public Offerings), and two SME IPOs are set to debut on the bourses. In addition to these, the mainline segment will witness the opening of Indo Farm Equipment IPO, while Leo Dry Fruits and Spices, and Technichem Organics IPOs will open for public subscription on the SME platforms.
 
The week will begin with the listing of three mainline offerings, including Carraro India, Senores Pharmaceuticals, and Ventive Hospitality, scheduled on Monday, December 30, 2024. The very next day, on Tuesday, December 31, shares of Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing are scheduled to make their debut on the bourses.
 
 
Here are the details of the upcoming mainline IPO scheduled to open for subscription next week:
 
Indo Farm Equipment IPO

The public offering of Indo Farm Equipment is set to open for subscription on Tuesday, December 31, 2024, and close on Thursday, January 2, 2025. The company aims to raise Rs 260.15 crore through a fresh issue of 86,00,000 equity shares and an offer for sale of 35,00,000 shares, with a face value of Rs 10 per share. The price band is set at Rs 204-215 per share, and investors can bid for a minimum of 69 shares, requiring a minimum investment of Rs 14,835.
 
MAS Services serves as the Registrar for the public offering, while Aryaman Financial Services is the sole book-running lead manager for the public offering.
 
The basis of allotment for Indo Farm Equipment IPO shares is expected to be finalised on Friday, January 3, 2025.
 
Shares of Indo Farm Equipment are tentatively scheduled to list on the BSE and NSE on Tuesday, January 7, 2025.
 
SME IPOs next week
The SME segment will also see significant action. Shares of Anya Polytech, and Citichem India are scheduled to list on the NSE SME, and BSE SME platforms, respectively. Anya Polytech is tentatively set to list on Thursday, January 2, 2025, while Citichem India shares are scheduled to list on Friday, January 3, 2025.
 
Additionally, two new SME IPOs—Leo Dry Fruits and Spices and Technichem Organics—will open for subscription on December 31, 2024, and January 1, 2025, respectively.
 

Topics : IPO Calendar IPO activity ipo filing IPOs SME IPOs Fundraising IPO fundraising IPO allotment IPO listing time initial public offerings IPOs

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 27 2024 | 3:43 PM IST

