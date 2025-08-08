Friday, August 08, 2025 | 10:28 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / News / Solid debut! Flysbs Aviation lists at 90% premium, hits upper circuit later

Solid debut! Flysbs Aviation lists at 90% premium, hits upper circuit later

Flysbs Aviation shares began trading at ₹427.50 per share, reflecting the maximum permitted premium of 90 percent over the IPO issue price of ₹225

Flysbs Aviation IPO listing

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 08 2025 | 10:18 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Flysbs Aviation IPO listing today, Flysbs Aviation share price: Shares of private air charter services provider Flysbs Aviation made a bumper debut on the NSE SME platform on Friday, August 8, hitting the upper circuit within minutes of listing and continuing their upward momentum.  Flysbs Aviation shares were listed at ₹427.50 apiece, representing a 90 per cent premium over the issue price of ₹225 per share. Notably, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) has set a cap on SME IPO listings, restricting the opening price to no more than 90 per cent above the issue price.    
After listing, the shares gained an additional 5 per cent, surging a total of 99.48 per cent from the issue price to reach the upper circuit of ₹448.85 on the NSE SME. During the session, nearly 0.92 million shares, valued at ₹40.65 crore, exchanged hands.  
 
Flysbs Aviation market debut aligned closely with grey market estimates. Ahead of the listing, Flysbs Aviation’s unlisted shares were quoted at around ₹465 in the grey market. This suggested a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹240, or approximately 106.67 per cent, over the issue price, according to sources tracking unofficial market activity. 

Flysbs Aviation IPO details

The public offering consisted entirely of a fresh issue of 4.55 lakh equity shares, raising approximately ₹102.53 crore. There was no offer-for-sale component. Priced between ₹210 and ₹225 per share, with a lot size of 600 shares, the IPO saw exceptionally strong demand from investors. The public issue was oversubscribed by whopping 318 times, according to data from the NSE.

The subscription window to bid for the Flysbs Aviation IPO was open from August 1 to August 5, 2025.
 
Flysbs Aviation plans to use the funds raised to acquire six new aircraft through long-term dry lease agreements. The company will also allocate a portion of the proceeds toward repaying or prepaying certain outstanding borrowings. Remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes. 

About Flysbs Aviation 

Flysbs Aviation is a Chennai-based provider of private air charter services, operating across both domestic and international routes. According to the company’s Red Herring Prospectus, it has served clients on six continents. Its network includes destinations in Japan, the Middle East, New Zealand, Arctic regions in Europe and North America, and Mauritania in Africa.
 

