Buzzing stocks, July 5: PNB, Zomato, Ircon, Ujjivan SFB, Delhivery, UCO Bk

Stocks to Watch today, July 5: Investor focus will shift to stock-specific cues as they prepare for the June quarter (Q1Fy25) earnings. Besides, mixed global cues, no trends from Wall Street overnight, and a steady rise in the markets since June 4 lows may lead to some consolidation today.



At 8:03 AM, GIFT Nifty was down 38 points at 24,340 levels.

Here are the top stocks to watch on Friday, July 5, 2024:

Punjab National Bank: The state-owned bank's global loan book surged 12.7 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 10.3 trillion in the April-June quarter of FY25 (Q1FY25). Domestic advances, on the other hand, were up 12.1 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 9.89 trillion.

PNB's global business grew 10.3 per cent on year to Rs 24.4 trillion.

Further, Punjab National Bank's global deposits rose 8.5 per cent to Rs 14 trillion over Q1FY24, while domestic deposits soared 8.1 per cent to Rs 12.67 trillion.

Zomato: Food delivery platform, Zomato , has suspended its logistics business 'Xtreme' due to poor demand. On the flipside, the company has reportedly relaunched its intercity food delivery offering 'Legends'.

Mahindra Lifespace Developers: The company, in an exchange filing, said that it has been chosen for the redevelopment of seven residential societies in Borivali West, Mumbai. The project offers an estimated gross development value of approximately Rs 1,800 crore.

Ircon: Indian Railway Construction International (Ircon International) has been awarded a Letter of Acceptance (LoA) for an order from Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) worth Rs 751 crore.

The project is won by a joint venture between Ircon, Paras Railtech Private, and PCM Strescon Overseas Ventures.

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank (Ujjivan SFB): Ujjivan SFB's June quarter deposits grew 22 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 32,500 crore, while gross loan book increased 19 per cent to Rs 30,091 crore.

CASA ratio improved to 25.6 per cent from 24.6 per cent last year. Besides, its loan disbursements grew marginally to Rs 5,305 crore versus Rs 5,284 in the year-ago period.

Poonawalla Fincorp: The NBFC's disbursements rose 5 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 7,400 crore in Q1FY25 with assets under management rising 52 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 26,970 crore.

IDBI Bank: IDBI Bank reported an increase of 13 per cent over the year-ago period in total deposits at Rs 2.77 trillion. Net advances, on the other hand, were up 17 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 1.94 trillion. IDBI Bank's CASA deposits at the end of Q1FY25 stood at Rs 1.34 trillion, up up 5 per cent Y-o-Y.

UCO Bank: UCO Bank reported an increase of 17.78 per cent Y-o-Y in total advances to Rs 1.94 trillion, and 7.4 per cent Y-o-Y in total deposits at Rs 2.68 trillion. CASA ratio improved to 38.62 per cent from 38.1 per cent last year.

Delhivery: The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) has approved the incorporation of a wholly-owned subsidiary in the name and style of 'Delhivery Robotics India Private Limited.

Lloyds Metals and Energy: Lloyds Metals and Energy Ltd authorised the opening of Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) on Thursday, July 4, and also approved the floor price at Rs 732.08 per equity share.

CG Power: CG Power has entered into a 'Development Agreement' with Skybound Realty Private Limited, a K Raheja Corp. Group Company, for the joint development of the company's property 'CG House' situated at Dr. Annie Besant Road, Worli, Mumbai, built on leasehold land.