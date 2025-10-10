Friday, October 10, 2025 | 12:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / News / Capacite Infraprojects rises 3% on winning ₹542-crore order from IIT Bombay

Capacite Infraprojects rises 3% on winning ₹542-crore order from IIT Bombay

The buying on the counter came after the company secured an order worth ₹542.37 crore from IIT Bombay

MSE, Metropolitan Stock Exchange

SI Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 10 2025 | 12:48 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Capacite Infraprojects shares gained 3.2 per cent on BSE, logging an intra-day high at ₹288.65 per share on Friday. At 12:29 PM, Capacite Infraprojects’ share price was trading 2.22 per cent higher at ₹285.8 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.38 per cent at 82,480.56. 
 
The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹2,418.41 crore. Its 52-week high was at ₹465 per share, and its 52-week low was at ₹270.6 per share. 

Why were Capacite Infraprojects shares rising?

The buying on the counter came after the company secured an order worth  ₹542.37 crore from IIT Bombay. The project entails fast-track construction of buildings at IIT Bombay, Powai, on an Engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) basis, covering:
 
  • Architectural and structural design, drawings, finishing works
  • Water supply and sanitary systems
  • Internal and external electrical installations
  • IT and security: LAN, Wi-Fi, CCTV
  • Life safety: Fire-fighting system, automatic fire alarm and PA system
  • Renewable and MEP: Solar PV system, HVAC, lifts, substation equipment, DG set
  • Utilities and civil: Underground water tank, external development, and landscaping
The company will deliver integrated, end-to-end facilities with accelerated timelines and cohesive systems integration.  ALSO READ | ₹576-cr deal sends Afcons Infrastructure shares 3% higher today; details 
“We are honoured to have been selected by the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay for this significant project on a Design and Build basis. This order is a strong endorsement of our execution capabilities, technical expertise, and track record of delivering time-sensitive infrastructure solutions,” said Rahul Katyal, managing director, Capacit'e Infraprojects.
 
Capacite Infraprojects Limited has firmly established itself as a reputed and quality-focused contractor in the building construction space. The company offers end-to-end construction services across a diverse range of projects, including Residential: High-rise and super high-rise buildings, townships, and mass housing projects; Commercial: Office complexes, IT and ITES parks; and Institutional: Hospitality, healthcare facilities, industrial buildings, and multi-level car parks (MLCPs). With a clear vision, operational excellence, and strong client relationships, Capacit'e continues to contribute meaningfully to India’s evolving urban landscape.

First Published: Oct 10 2025 | 12:31 PM IST

