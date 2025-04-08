Tuesday, April 08, 2025 | 04:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
CDSL to deposit Rs 3 cr as financial disincentive for technical glitches

The depository on Tuesday stated that Sebi's directions will have no impact on its operations or other activities

SEBI

Sebi mandates timely disclosures of material events and specifies criteria for determining such material events.

BS Reporter
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 08 2025 | 4:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has imposed a financial disincentive of Rs 3 crore on Central Depository Services (CDSL) for technical glitches.
 
In a letter dated April 7, the market regulator directed the depository firm to deposit the amount to the CDSL Investor Protection Fund as the financial disincentive for technical glitches or business disruptions between 2021 and 2024.
 
The depository on Tuesday stated that Sebi’s directions will have no impact on its operations or other activities.
 
Sebi mandates timely disclosures of material events and specifies criteria for determining such material events.
 
For technical glitches, there are provisions of financial disincentives for market infrastructure institutions and other intermediaries.
 

Topics : SEBI Securities and Exchange Board of India CDSL NSE technical glitch financial services

First Published: Apr 08 2025 | 4:36 PM IST

