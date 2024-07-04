Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Cello World QIP: Shares rally 6.5%, hit record high as Co fixes floor price

Cello World QIP update: Cello World has launched fund raise via QIP route at a floor price of Rs 896 per share

Illustration: Binay Sinha

Illustration: Binay Sinha

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 04 2024 | 1:10 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Cello World QIP: Cello World share price surged 6.5 per cent to hit a fresh record high of Rs 1,024 per share on the BSE in Thursday’s intraday trade. At 12:40 PM, Cello World stock was trading 4.2 per cent higher at Rs 1,002 per share as against 0.27 per cent gain in the benchmark Sensex index.

The rally in Cello World share price comes after the QIP Committee of the company initiated the fund raise process, via the Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) route, at a floor price of Rs 896 per share.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“The company may, at its discretion, offer a discount of not more than 5 per cent on the Floor Price for the Issue. The Issue price will be determined by the company in consultation with the book running lead managers appointed for the Issue,” it said in its exchange filing on Wednesday, July 3.

According to reports, Cello World is looking to raise over Rs 700 crore via the QIP. This could be at an indicative issue price of Rs 852 per share.

The issuance of additional shares for the QIP, the report added, would result in an equity dilution of around 4 per cent based on the pre-issue outstanding equity share capital.

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE: Benchmarks off record highs; Sensex up 100 pts, Nifty holds 24,300

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 200 pts, Nifty near 24,350; HDFC Bank, Adani shares on slippery ground

Stock market fraud

Top common stock market myths: The truth versus reality; fact-check here

BSE NSE, Bull market, Indian share market

FPIs turn net buyers, investments in financials at 6-mth high: NSDL data

Bond market, Indian economy, share market, Mumbai

Indian govt bond yields dip in early trade following slump in US peers

Crude, Crude oil

Crude Oil prices may retreat; test support at $82-80 per barrel


Cellow World debuted in the stock markets on November 6, 2023. The shares got listed at Rs 831 as against the issue price of Rs 648 per share. With today’s rally, Cello World shares are ruling 58 per cent higher over their issue price.

Mumbai-based Cello World has a product portfolio across three key categories -- consumer houseware, writing instruments and stationery, and moulded furniture and related products. In 2017, it ventured into the glassware and opal ware business under the 'Cello' brand.

For the March quarter of FY24, Cello World reported a 6 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) rise in its net profit at Rs 96.11 crore. The company’s consolidated total income for the quarter, meanwhile, slipped 2.34 per cent Q-o-Q to Rs 519.09 crore.

For the financial year 2023-24 (FY24), Cello World’s net profit rose 25 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 356.18 crore. Total income surged 11.68 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 2,025 crore, while operating Ebitda improved by 21 per cent to Rs 509.23 crore.

Also Read

Adani group stocks fall; ACC down 3%, Adani Ent slips 1.5%

Adani group stocks fall; ACC down 3%, Adani Ent slips 1.5%

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

GE T&D India hits 52-week high on securing orders worth 90 million euros

real estate

Suraj Estate stock rallies 9% on healthy outlook; up 101% in one month

Inox Wind's Board approves fund raising of upto Rs. 800 Crores

Inox Wind surges 15% as promoter completes Rs 900 crore fund infusion

share market

This smallcap stock has surged 10% in two days; check details here

Topics : Buzzing stocks Cello Markets

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 04 2024 | 1:10 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMotorola Razr 50 UltraTodays Top stock picksLatest News LIVEHathras Stampede UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon