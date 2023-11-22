CG Power zooms 20% on plan to set-up subsidy-backed new semiconductor unit

Shares of CG Power and Industrial Solutions, Murugappa Group company, were locked in the 20 per cent upper circuit at Rs 469, also its new high on the BSE on Wednesday at 12:51 PM; after the company said its plans to set up semiconductor assembly and test facility with investment of approx. Rs 6,600 crore.

As many as 15.4 million equity shares had changed hands on the NSE and BSE, and there were pending buy orders for a combined 3.7 million shares on both the exchanges, data shows. In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 0.22 per cent at 65,782.

In an exchange filing, CG Power said that the company has today filed an application with Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Government of India seeking approval to set up an Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) facility and the grant of subsidy for the said project under the Modified scheme for setting up of Compound Semiconductors / Silicon Photonics / Sensors Fab/ Discrete Semiconductors Fab and Semiconductor Assembly, Testing, Marking and Packaging (ATMP)/ Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) facilities in India.

It may be further noted that, subject to the project and the subsidy being approved, the company proposes to implement the same as a Joint Venture in partnership with technology providers/anchor customers, which are under discussion.

The estimated investment on the project over a period of five years is $791 million (Rs 6,592 crore) and the same is expected to be funded by a combination of subsidy, JV Partners equity contribution and debt, as required, CG Power said.

Murugappa Group's businesses hold leadership positions in several product lines including Abrasives, Technical Ceramics, Electro Minerals, Auto Components & Systems, Power Conversion Equipment, Transformers & Reactors for the Power T&D segment, Solutions for Railways in Rolling Stock & Signalling Equipment, Bicycles, Fertilisers, Sugar, Tea and Spirulina (Nutraceuticals).

The Group has forged strong alliances with leading international companies such as Groupe Chimique Tunisien, Foskor, Mitsui Sumitomo, Morgan Advanced Materials, Yanmar & Co. and Compagnie Des Phosphat De Gafsa (CPG). The Group's businesses serve customers across the length and breadth of India and in over 50 countries.

