Sensex (0.04%)
65955.96 + 25.19
Nifty (0.05%)
19793.60 + 10.20
Nifty Midcap (0.00%)
41883.10 -0.40
Nifty Smallcap (-0.90%)
6401.15 -58.40
Nifty Bank (-0.37%)
43529.65 -159.50
Heatmap

IFGL Refractories hits new high; zooms 87% in 1 month on solid Q2 results

The stock was trading higher for the fourth straight day, surging 26 per cent during the period.

Stock market rally, bull trading, Sensex, nifty

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 22 2023 | 11:22 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Shares of IFGL Refractories hit a new high at Rs 870, as they rallied 7 per cent on the BSE in Wednesday's intra-day trade, extending their gain after reporting a solid set of numbers for the quarter ended September 2023 (Q2FY24).

The stock was trading higher for the fourth straight day, surging 26 per cent during the period. In the past one month, it has zoomed 87 per cent, as compared to a 2 per cent rise in the S&P BSE Sensex.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

IFGL is one of the fastest growing brands in the global refractory industry. The company offers a wide range of specialised refractory products and operating systems for its products to its customers worldwide. The company's expertise lies in the Iron Making, Steelmaking and Continuous Casting areas with particular emphasis in Slide Gate Systems, Purging Systems, Ladle Lining & Ladle Refractories, Tundish Furniture's & Tundish Refractories, and others.

For Q2FY24, IFGL reported highest-ever quarterly revenue of Rs 459.5 crore, representing a 33 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) for the quarter showed an impressive growth of 85 per cent YoY at Rs 71.7 crore, with EBITDA margins expansion of 440 bps at 15.6 per cent. Profit after tax jumped 95 per cent YoY to Rs 38 crore from Rs 19.5 crore in a year ago quarter.

Despite the hurdles encountered during the quarter especially in the overseas markets, the company has recorded a quarter marked by robust growth & financial health. The management is optimistic of this momentum to persist going forward and continue to focus on expanding its product offering and market share in the domestic & overseas market.

Growth drivers will boost usage of refractory products significantly. Iron and steel industry accounts for around 70 per cent of the refractories market share. India’s steel demand will show healthy growth on the back of strong urban consumption and infrastructure spending, which will also drive demand for capital goods and automobiles among other things.

IFGL in an investor presentation said there is a huge export opportunity for India due to its low cost advantage & Centre aims at covering refractories in PLI 2.0 to support the steel industry.

In the Union Budget it is proposed to raise the capital expenditure target by 33 per cent to Rs 10 trillion crore for the next fiscal year, which is 3.3 per cent of the country's economic output, as the government hopes to shore up demand and consumption in the economy.

Also Read

Stocks to Watch today, May 23: PolicyBazaar, BPCL, Vedanta, NMDC, JSW Steel

Early days of optimism for steel firms as prices move up in China

Stocks to Watch today, May 25: Nykaa, LIC, Adani Group, Hindalco, Nalco

Stocks to Watch today, May 26: Voda Idea, Hind Zinc, RIL, SAIL, Zee, Emami

Stocks to Watch today, Nov 17: Delhivery, IDBI Bank, TVS Motor, Oil-linked

This newly-listed stock has zoomed 50% in 8 days post Jefferies Buy call

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 100pts; IDBI dips 4%, Pharma stocks outperform

Look to sell Nifty IT on rise; Auto index may consolidate

Stocks to Watch today: TCS, Strides, Aurobindo, Jio Financial, Titan, BoB

Fedbank Financial raises Rs 330 cr; Ireda IPO subscribed 2x on Day 1


Anti-Dumping Duty policy promotes fair trade and reduces the ill effects of dumping, on the Domestic Industry. Active local investments, 100 per cent FDI, National Steel Policy and other government initiatives are expected to support the steel industry, the company said.

 
Topics : Buzzing stocks stock market rally stock market trading Metal stocks Q2 results

First Published: Nov 22 2023 | 11:22 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LivePro Kabaddi LeagueState Assembly polls LIVERajasthan Assembly polls 2023 LiveNCERT SyllabusIndia vs Afghanistan T20s full scheduleGold-Silver Price TodayDelhi Air Quality

Elections 2023

Cong releases election manifesto for Rajasthan with promise of caste surveyCong seeks info of officials who violated norms to benefit BJP in MP polls

Technology News

WhatsApp launches 'Check the Facts' safety campaign to fight misinformationMediaTek brings on-device gen-AI to mid-range devices with Dimensity 8300

India News

Delhi's air quality 'very poor', vehicular emissions largest contributorDiwali eve: Mumbai airport handles record 1,032 flights on November 11

Economy News

Despite visa hurdles, Indian student enrollment in US hits all-time highHere's why India and UK are acting like cowards on the free trade agreement
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon