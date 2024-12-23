Business Standard

Monday, December 23, 2024 | 06:57 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Chennai Petroleum, Titagarh among top picks by Jigar S Patel of Anand Rathi

Chennai Petroleum, Titagarh among top picks by Jigar S Patel of Anand Rathi

Recently, Chennai Petroleum has formed a double-bottom pattern following a steep decline of 650 points, representing a 54 per cent price cut

Bull, Stock market

Photo: Bloomberg

Jigar S Patel Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 23 2024 | 6:56 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Chennai Petroleum 
 
Recently, Chennai Petroleum has formed a double-bottom pattern following a steep decline of 650 points, representing a 54 per cent price cut. On December 19, 2024, the stock exhibited a massive bullish engulfing candlestick with substantial volume, accompanied by RSI bullish divergence, indicating potential upward momentum. This pattern emerged right after testing the S4 camarilla monthly pivot support. 
 
Notably, the November camarilla pivot's third layer width was significantly wide, while December's third layer is contained within November's range, forming an "inside value relationship" in camarilla pivot terminology. This configuration often signals the potential for explosive moves following brief consolidation. 
 
 
Based on these observations, we recommend going long on Chennai Petroleum in the range of Rs 590-600, with a stop-loss set below Rs 560 on a daily closing basis and a target of Rs 660.
 
Devyani International

Also Read

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

Osho Krishan of Angel One recommends buying these two stocks on Dec 23

stock market, Indian stock market, National stock exchange, NSE

Markets Today: Here's how to trade Nifty50 on December 23; key levels here

silver trading silver investment

Silver prices: White metal slips over 5% in 2 days; check trading strategy

Photo: PTI

Gold prices to remain under pressure in near-term; check key levels

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

Nandish Shah of HDFC Securities suggest 'bull spread' on Torrent Pharma

 
The stock has recently broken above its previous swing high of Rs 171.50 on the daily chart, following the formation of a triple-bottom pattern accompanied by bullish divergence. This breakout, which aligns with the R3 camarilla pivot, strengthens the bullish outlook. 
 
Additionally, increasing volume from the bottom further supports the likelihood of upward momentum. Given these positive technical signals, traders are advised to initiate long positions above Rs 172, aiming for an upside target of Rs 192 while maintaining a stop-loss at Rs 160 on a daily closing basis.
 
Titagarh Rail Systems 
 
Recently, Titagarh Rail Systems has broken above its previous double-top resistance at 1250 with significant volume, as shown in the chart. Following this breakout, the stock successfully retested the Rs 1,250 level, confirming the breakout zone with the formation of two strong green candlesticks. This price action indicates renewed bullish momentum. Based on this setup, we recommend going long in the Rs 1,300-1,320 range, with a target of 1,450 and a stop-loss at 1,230 on a daily closing basis.
 
(Disclaimer: Jigar S Patel is a senior manager of equity research at Anand Rathi. Views expressed are his own.)
 

More From This Section

Premiumstate bond

State bond yields outpace AAA rated corporate bond yields for long tenors

Premiumshare market stock market trading

Street signs: Capital's great takeoff, IPO buffet, SMEs defy gravity

PremiumFactor-based investing gains ground in 2024 among fund houses, investors

Catch of the day: PE/VC funds reel in Rs 1.13 trillion in share sales

Emerging Markets

New year looks dull for emerging markets due to Trump's tariffs, trade wars

SEBI

Front-running case: Sebi bans 9 entities, impounds Rs 21 cr illegal gains

Topics : Stock calls Titagarh Wagons Chennai Petroleum Corporation Markets Sensex Nifty Indian stock exchanges S&P BSE Sensex NSE Nifty50 benchmark index technical analysis technical charts Stock tips Stocks to buy today Nifty stocks BSE stocks

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 23 2024 | 6:51 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStock Market CrashLatest News LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold and Silver Price Today Mamata Machinery IPOCarraro India IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon