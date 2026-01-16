China, India among region's best stock markets for investors, says Mobius
He remains a bull on Indian stocks, citing the government's move to increase spending and investments, particularly in the technology sector
Veteran investor Mark Mobius said China, India, Korea, and Taiwan were the region’s most attractive stock markets for global investors, adding that China’s rally looks sustainable due to the nation’s strides in the technology sector.
“China’s goal now is to overtake the US in technology in high-level chips, in all kinds of AI,” Mobius, who has been investing in developing markets for about three decades, said. “The money is going in that direction, not in the consumers’ direction.”
He remains a bull on Indian stocks, citing the government’s move to increase spending and investments, particularly in the technology sector.
Separately, he said gold has become unattractive after its historic rally, warning that a potential rebound in the dollar could undercut precious metals at a time when much of the market remains firmly bullish.
“I will not pick it up at this level, that’s for sure,” Mobius, managing director of Mobius Emerging Opportunities Fund, said in a Bloomberg TV interview on Friday.
First Published: Jan 16 2026 | 11:12 PM IST