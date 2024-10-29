Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Cipla drops over 3% ahead of Q2FY25 results; know what analysts expect

Cipla drops over 3% ahead of Q2FY25 results; know what analysts expect

Shares of Cipla dropped 3.55 per cent at Rs 1,450 per share on the BSE in Tuesday's intraday trade

Samina Hamied

Samina Hamied, executive vice chairperson, Cipla

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 29 2024 | 11:14 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of Cipla dropped 3.55 per cent at Rs 1,450 per share on the BSE in Tuesday’s intraday trade. The shares fell ahead of the pharma major’s second quarter earnings for the financial year 2024-25 (Q2FY25) scheduled to be delivered today i.e Tuesday, October 29, 2024. 
 
Analysts expect Cipla to register a low single digit rise in the topline and bottomline, with margins being impacted by modest sales in the US and domestic formulations. 
 
According to brokerages tracked by Business Standard, Cipla is expected to report an average net profit Rs 1,174 crore in Q2FY25, a rise of 1.55 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) against Rs 1,156 crore in Q2FY24. Meanwhile profits may stay flat or decrease by 0.17 per cent quarter-on -quarter, compared with a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 1,176 in the June quarter of FY25. 
 
 
Cipla’s average revenue will potentially increase 4.1 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 6,957 crore as against Rs 6,678 crore in Q2FY24. Sequentially revenues may rise by 3.92 per cent. The pharma company registered revenues of Rs 6,694 crore in the June quarter of FY25. 
 
Analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities expect Cipla to report 10 per cent Y-o-Y growth in domestic sales in Q2FY25, led by 8 per cent growth in its organic business and contribution from Sanofi's CNS portfolio. In addition, analysts expect some negative impact for two months due to the transition in the trade generics model in the previous quarter. 
 
They build US sales at $239 million down 4 per cent Q-o-Q, led by stable market share in Albuterol amid supply challenges for Lanreotide, along with Revlimid sales of $30 million tad higher than Q1FY25. 

More From This Section

Bull, Stock market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex drops 500 pts to 79,500; Nifty at 24,150; Auto sheds 2.5%, Bank up

Domestic equity markets, already under pressure from a record selloff by overseas funds, are potentially facing a new headwind after Israel hit major oil exporter Iran.

FII outflow, war tensions: 5 risks for Indian stock markets in Samvat 2081

Swiggy ipo news

Wait Over! Swiggy IPO to open post Diwali: Key details for investors

muhurat trading, markets, samvat 2080

Is Muhurat Trading on Oct 31 or Nov 1? What NSE, BSE MCX said on date, time

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Spandana Sphoorty plunges 16% on weak Q2 results; tanks 69% from 52-wk high

 
Those at Axis Securities say that Cipla could face challenges in maintaining a stable market share in Albuterol, while it is gaining market share in Brovana. The company is gradually building market share in Lanreotide injections, they said,  anticipating that Albuterol, Lanreotide, Revlimid, and Brovana will contribute to stable sales of $238 million in the US market. Read more
 
The company has a total market capitalisation of Rs 1.17 trillion crore. Its shares are trading at a price to earnings multiple of 61.66 times and at an earning per share of Rs 138.72. 
 
At 10:52 AM, the stock price of the company was down 2.66 per cent at Rs 1,463.50 a piece on the BSE. By comparison, the BSE’s Sensex slipped 0.61 per cent to 79,516.57 level.
 

Also Read

NTPC

NTPC share gains 3% as Sebi okays NTPC Green Energy's Rs 10,000-cr IPO

JSW Infrastructure

JSW Infra gains 7% after reporting highest-ever quarterly profit in Q2

Federal bank, indian bank, federal

Federal Bank shares climb 7% after posting Q2 results; PAT up 11% yoy

Farmers, Farmer, agriculture, Jute Plants

Sharda Cropchem rallies 18% in 2 days on strong Q2 numbers; hits 52-wk high

stock, markets, stocks, equity, shares, bse, fund, mutual fund stock picks

Gillette India soars 11% after posting strong quarterly earnings in Q2

Topics : Buzzing stocks Cipla Cipla results Q2 results Markets Sensex Nifty BSE NSE

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 29 2024 | 10:57 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayAfcons Infra IPO opens TodayGodavari Biorefineries IPO opens todayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon