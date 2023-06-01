Coal India share sale: Institutional portion oversubscribed, stock falls

As per data provided by the stock exchanges, most bids came at around Rs 226 per share, slightly higher than the Rs 225 floor price set by the government for the OFS. Shares of Coal India declined by 4.4 per cent to end at Rs 231 on the BSE. In the past one year, shares of the state-owned miner have traded at a weighted average price of Rs 220.

The centre’s first major disinvestment for Financial Year 2023-24 is a success. The Rs 4,160-crore offer for sale (OFS) in Coal India garnered bids worth Rs 6,500 crore on Thursday from institutional investors, or 1.6 times the share on offer.