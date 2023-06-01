Coal India slips 5% as government begins partial stake sale via OFS

Also Read Centre to sell up to 5% stake in IRCTC via OFS to garner Rs 2,720 crore HAL disinvestment: Offer for sale subscribed two-fold after slow start Manyavar's OFS fully subscribed, garners nearly 1.4 times more bids OFS still commands the lion's share in fundraising through IPO, shows data Expensive coal imports, logistics may result in higher electricity bills Stocks to watch: Coal India, Mankind Pharma, EID Parry, India Pesticides Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty open flat; Coal India sinks 4%, Airtel 3% Nifty Realty chart indicates likely trend reversal, may slip up to 415 Sebi slaps Rs 77 lakh fine on 16 entities for manipulating share price Markets log third straight monthly advance amid sustained FPI inflows

Shares of Coal India (CIL) slipped 5 per cent to Rs 229.65 on the BSE in Thursday's intra-day trade as the government began offloading its 3 per cent stake, using the offer for sale (OFS) mechanism, starting today.The floor price for the stake sale has been set at Rs 225 a share, which represents a discount of around 7 per cent from the closing price of Rs 241.2 on Wednesday. In the past two months, the stock had rallied 13 per cent till Wednesday.The Centre has proposed to sell up to 3 per cent of its stake in the national miner CIL through the OFS route from June 1. The government is looking to garner around Rs 4,162 crore through the sale process. The stake sale would contribute to the Centre’s disinvestment target for 2023-24, pegged at Rs 51,000 crore.Moreover, the Centre’s proposal comprises sale of up to 1.5 per cent stake in CIL on June 1 and 2, with an option to sell an additional 1.5 per cent as green shoe option. The Centre currently holds 66.13 per cent stake in CIL."The seller proposes to sell up to 92.4 million equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each of the company (representing 1.50 per cent of the total paid-up equity share capital of the company) (base offer size), on June 1 and 2 for retail investors and non-retail investors,'' the filing said. There will be an option to additionally sell 92.4 million (1.5 per cent) equity shares of the company.Meanwhile, on Tuesday, CIL's board approved to raise prices of high-grade G2-G10 non-coking coal by around 8 per cent w.e.f. May 31, 2023, which would help partially offset a wage hike. Due to this revision, CIL will earn approximately incremental revenue of Rs 2,703 crore for the balance period of financial year 2023-24, the company said.Analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL) have increased revenue estimates by 2 per cent to factor in the incremental revenues due to the price hike. The e-auction premiums have drastically come off in April and May and the near-term outlook on premiums remain soft."We have increased our EBITDA/APAT estimate by 2.4 per cent/2.5 per cent to factor in the price hike benefit, which would be partially offset by the lower e-auction premiums. CIL trades at EV/EBITDA of 3.9x FY24E. We reiterate our BUY rating on the stock with a revised target price of Rs 290 (5x EV/EBITDA)," the brokerage firm said in company update. MOFSL believe CIL is well placed to capitalize on the growth opportunity ahead.