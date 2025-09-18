Thursday, September 18, 2025 | 10:49 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / News / Biocon share price rises 3% as arm gets USFDA nod for two drugs; details

Biocon share price rises 3% as arm gets USFDA nod for two drugs; details

Biocon share price today, September 18

Biocon is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and supplying affordable therapies for chronic diseases such as diabetes, cancer, and autoimmune disorders. | Photo: X@Bioconlimited

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 18 2025 | 10:46 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Biocon share price: Bengaluru-based biopharmaceutical company Biocon shares were in demand in a weak market on Thursday, September 18, 2025, with the stock rising up to 2.89 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹364.65 per share. 
 
By 10:35 AM, Biocon share price was trading 2.84 per cent higher at ₹364.45 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.38 per cent higher at 83,004.53 levels.
 

What is the reason behind the uptick in Biocon share price?

 
Biocon’s share price surged following Biocon Biologics, its fully integrated global biosimilars subsidiary, receiving US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for two biosimilars, Bosaya (denosumab-kyqq) 60 mg/mL prefilled syringe (PFS) and Aukelso (denosumab-kyqq) 120 mg/1.7 mL single-dose vial. Both are biosimilars of Prolia and Xgeva, respectively. Additionally, the USFDA granted provisional interchangeability designation for both products.
 
 
Bosaya is approved for treating postmenopausal women and men with osteoporosis at high risk for fractures, glucocorticoid-induced osteoporosis, and bone mass loss in patients receiving hormone therapies for prostate or breast cancer. Aukelso is approved for preventing skeletal-related events in patients with multiple myeloma or bone metastases, treating unresectable giant cell tumor of bone, and managing hypercalcemia of malignancy refractory to bisphosphonates.
 
Clinical data confirmed that both biosimilars demonstrate comparable quality, safety, and efficacy to their reference products. Bosaya will follow the same Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategy (REMS) as Prolia to inform healthcare providers and patients about the risk of severe hypocalcemia in advanced chronic kidney disease (CKD), including dialysis-dependent patients.
 
According to IQVIA National Sales Perspectives Data, denosumab recorded nearly $5 billion in US sales for the year ending December 2024, with Prolia contributing $3.3 billion and Xgeva $1.6 billion.
 
Biocon is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and supplying affordable therapies for chronic diseases such as diabetes, cancer, and autoimmune disorders. The company manufactures and markets novel biologics, biosimilars, complex small molecule APIs, and generic formulations across India, the US, Europe, and other key markets. It is also advancing a pipeline of novel immunotherapy assets.

