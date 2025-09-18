Thursday, September 18, 2025 | 09:00 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Dividend stocks! NSDL, Gulf Oil, 117 others go ex-date on Sep 19; full list

Dividend stocks! NSDL, Gulf Oil, 117 others go ex-date on Sep 19; full list

Among the highlighted companies, Southern Gas, and Victoria Mills have announced the highest rewards, with each declaring a final dividend of ₹50 per share for their shareholders

dividend stocks

SI Reporter New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Sep 18 2025 | 8:59 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Dividend stocks today, Thursday, September 18, 2025: Shares of National Securities Depository (NSDL), Gulf Oil Lubricants India, Southern Gas, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, LT Foods, Ambika Cotton Mills, Bharat Dynamics, Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals, National Aluminium Company, NLC India, Bajaj Healthcare, Ambika Cotton Mills, and 107 other companies are set to remain in focus during today's trading session, September 18, following their announcements of dividend rewards for shareholders.  
BSE data suggests that shares of these companies will trade ex-dividend tomorrow, on September 19, 2025. The ex-date refers to the date when a stock starts trading without the entitlement to dividend payouts. Therefore, investors who wish to receive the dividend must own the stock before the ex-date — in this case, on or before September 18, 2025. That said, it is on the record date when the company finalizes the list of eligible shareholders for the dividend payout.
 
 
Among the highlighted companies, Southern Gas, and Victoria Mills have announced the highest rewards, with each declaring a final dividend of ₹50 per share for their shareholders. They have both set the record date as September 19, 2025, to ascertain shareholder eligibility.
 
Ambika Cotton Mills has also announced a dividend of ₹37 per share for its shareholders, with the record date fixed as September 20, 2025.
 
Gulf Oil Lubricants India has declared a final dividend of ₹28 per share for eligible shareholders, with the record date set as September 19, 2025.
 
Here is the complete list of stocks set to trade ex-dividend tomorrow, Friday, September 19, 2025:
 
Company Ex-date Purpose Record date
3B BlackBio Dx Sep 19, 2025 Dividend - ₹4 Sep 19, 2025
A D S Diagnostics Sep 19, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹1 Sep 20, 2025
Agribio Spirits Sep 19, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹0.25 Sep 19, 2025
Alphageo (India) Sep 19, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹8 Sep 19, 2025
Ambika Cotton Mills Sep 19, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹37 Sep 20, 2025
Ansal Buildwell Sep 19, 2025 Dividend - ₹1 Sep 19, 2025
Apex Frozen Foods Sep 19, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹2 Sep 19, 2025
Aries Agro Sep 19, 2025 Dividend - ₹1.20 Sep 19, 2025
Arihant Capital Markets Sep 19, 2025 Dividend - ₹0.50 Sep 20, 2025
Arihant Superstructures Sep 19, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹1.50 Sep 19, 2025
Asian Energy Services Sep 19, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹1 Sep 19, 2025
ASM Technologies Sep 19, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹3 Sep 19, 2025
AuSom Enterprise Sep 19, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹1 Sep 19, 2025
Autoriders International Sep 19, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹1 Sep 19, 2025
Bajaj Healthcare Sep 19, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹1 Sep 19, 2025
Balu Forge Industries Sep 19, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹0.1500 Sep 19, 2025
BCL Industries Sep 19, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹0.2600 Sep 19, 2025
Bharat Dynamics Sep 19, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹0.6500 Sep 19, 2025
Blue Jet Healthcare Sep 19, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹1.20 Sep 19, 2025
Bharat Parenterals Sep 19, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹1 Sep 19, 2025
CG Vak Software & Exports Sep 19, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹1 Sep 19, 2025
Capital India Finance Sep 19, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹0.0200 Sep 19, 2025
Coastal Corporation Sep 19, 2025 Dividend - ₹0.2200 Sep 19, 2025
Competent Automobiles Company Sep 19, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹1 Sep 19, 2025
Compucom Software Sep 19, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹0.20 Sep 20, 2025
Coral Laboratories Sep 19, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹1.50 Sep 19, 2025
Deepak Builders and Engineers India Sep 19, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹1 Sep 20, 2025
Denis Chem Lab Sep 19, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹1.50 Sep 19, 2025
Delton Cables Sep 19, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹2 Sep 19, 2025
Donear Industries Sep 19, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹0.20 Sep 20, 2025
EMS Sep 19, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹1.50 Sep 19, 2025
Ester Industries Sep 19, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹0.60 Sep 19, 2025
Exhicon Events Media Solutions Sep 19, 2025 Dividend - ₹0.15 Sep 20, 2025
Filatex India Sep 19, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹0.25 Sep 19, 2025
Fluidomat Sep 19, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹7.50 Sep 19, 2025
Ganesha Ecosphere Sep 19, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹3 Sep 20, 2025
Genus Power Infrastructures Sep 19, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹2.45 Sep 19, 2025
Goldiam International Sep 19, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹1 Sep 19, 2025
GTPL Hathway Sep 19, 2025 Dividend - ₹2 Sep 19, 2025
Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Sep 19, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹15.80 Sep 19, 2025
Gulf Oil Lubricants India Sep 19, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹28 Sep 19, 2025
Himatsingka Seide Sep 19, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹0.2500 Sep 19, 2025
Hindustan Tin Works Sep 19, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹0.80 Sep 19, 2025
Hi-Tech Pipes Sep 19, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹0.0250 Sep 20, 2025
The Hi-Tech Gears

More From This Section

Asian markets, stock market trading

FIIs cut short bets in Nifty, Bank Nifty futures by this many contracts...

BSE, NSE, STOCK MARKETS

Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty rises; Asia mixed; US Fed trims rates; Ivalue, Euro Pratik IPOs eyed

Kash Patel

Kash Patel calls Krispy Kreme stock a buy, sparks wild market rally

IPO

Last day to bid for Euro Pratik Sales IPO: Check subscription status, GMP

Stocks to watch, Sept 18

Stocks to Watch today: YES Bank, Indosolar, Cochin Ship, Biocon, Havells

Topics : dividend dividend income Buzzing stocks Stocks in focus share market Gulf Oil Lubricants India NSDL

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 18 2025 | 8:56 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayEuro Pratik Sales IPOIvalue Infosolution IPOHyundai-Employee Union Wage SettlementGST on InsuranceLatest News LIVEIndia-w vs Australia-w 2nd ODI playing 11Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon