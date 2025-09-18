Dividend stocks! NSDL, Gulf Oil, 117 others go ex-date on Sep 19; full list

Dividend stocks today, Thursday, September 18, 2025:
Shares of National Securities Depository (NSDL), Gulf Oil Lubricants India, Southern Gas, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, LT Foods, Ambika Cotton Mills, Bharat Dynamics, Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals, National Aluminium Company, NLC India, Bajaj Healthcare, Ambika Cotton Mills, and 107 other companies are set to remain in focus during today's trading session, September 18, following their announcements of dividend rewards for shareholders.
BSE data suggests that shares of these companies will trade ex-dividend tomorrow, on September 19, 2025. The ex-date refers to the date when a stock starts trading without the entitlement to dividend payouts. Therefore, investors who wish to receive the dividend must own the stock before the ex-date — in this case, on or before September 18, 2025. That said, it is on the record date when the company finalizes the list of eligible shareholders for the dividend payout.
Among the highlighted companies, Southern Gas, and Victoria Mills have announced the highest rewards, with each declaring a final dividend of ₹50 per share for their shareholders. They have both set the record date as September 19, 2025, to ascertain shareholder eligibility.
Ambika Cotton Mills has also announced a dividend of ₹37 per share for its shareholders, with the record date fixed as September 20, 2025.
Gulf Oil Lubricants India has declared a final dividend of ₹28 per share for eligible shareholders, with the record date set as September 19, 2025.
Here is the complete list of stocks set to trade ex-dividend tomorrow, Friday, September 19, 2025:
|
Company
|
Ex-date
|
Purpose
|
Record date
|
3B BlackBio Dx
|
Sep 19, 2025
|
Dividend - ₹4
|
Sep 19, 2025
|
A D S Diagnostics
|
Sep 19, 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹1
|
Sep 20, 2025
|
Agribio Spirits
|
Sep 19, 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹0.25
|
Sep 19, 2025
|
Alphageo (India)
|
Sep 19, 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹8
|
Sep 19, 2025
|
Ambika Cotton Mills
|
Sep 19, 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹37
|
Sep 20, 2025
|
Ansal Buildwell
|
Sep 19, 2025
|
Dividend - ₹1
|
Sep 19, 2025
|
Apex Frozen Foods
|
Sep 19, 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹2
|
Sep 19, 2025
|
Aries Agro
|
Sep 19, 2025
|
Dividend - ₹1.20
|
Sep 19, 2025
|
Arihant Capital Markets
|
Sep 19, 2025
|
Dividend - ₹0.50
|
Sep 20, 2025
|
Arihant Superstructures
|
Sep 19, 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹1.50
|
Sep 19, 2025
|
Asian Energy Services
|
Sep 19, 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹1
|
Sep 19, 2025
|
ASM Technologies
|
Sep 19, 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹3
|
Sep 19, 2025
|
AuSom Enterprise
|
Sep 19, 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹1
|
Sep 19, 2025
|
Autoriders International
|
Sep 19, 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹1
|
Sep 19, 2025
|
Bajaj Healthcare
|
Sep 19, 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹1
|
Sep 19, 2025
|
Balu Forge Industries
|
Sep 19, 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹0.1500
|
Sep 19, 2025
|
BCL Industries
|
Sep 19, 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹0.2600
|
Sep 19, 2025
|
Bharat Dynamics
|
Sep 19, 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹0.6500
|
Sep 19, 2025
|
Blue Jet Healthcare
|
Sep 19, 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹1.20
|
Sep 19, 2025
|
Bharat Parenterals
|
Sep 19, 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹1
|
Sep 19, 2025
|
CG Vak Software & Exports
|
Sep 19, 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹1
|
Sep 19, 2025
|
Capital India Finance
|
Sep 19, 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹0.0200
|
Sep 19, 2025
|
Coastal Corporation
|
Sep 19, 2025
|
Dividend - ₹0.2200
|
Sep 19, 2025
|
Competent Automobiles Company
|
Sep 19, 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹1
|
Sep 19, 2025
|
Compucom Software
|
Sep 19, 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹0.20
|
Sep 20, 2025
|
Coral Laboratories
|
Sep 19, 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹1.50
|
Sep 19, 2025
|
Deepak Builders and Engineers India
|
Sep 19, 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹1
|
Sep 20, 2025
|
Denis Chem Lab
|
Sep 19, 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹1.50
|
Sep 19, 2025
|
Delton Cables
|
Sep 19, 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹2
|
Sep 19, 2025
|
Donear Industries
|
Sep 19, 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹0.20
|
Sep 20, 2025
|
EMS
|
Sep 19, 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹1.50
|
Sep 19, 2025
|
Ester Industries
|
Sep 19, 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹0.60
|
Sep 19, 2025
|
Exhicon Events Media Solutions
|
Sep 19, 2025
|
Dividend - ₹0.15
|
Sep 20, 2025
|
Filatex India
|
Sep 19, 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹0.25
|
Sep 19, 2025
|
Fluidomat
|
Sep 19, 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹7.50
|
Sep 19, 2025
|
Ganesha Ecosphere
|
Sep 19, 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹3
|
Sep 20, 2025
|
Genus Power Infrastructures
|
Sep 19, 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹2.45
|
Sep 19, 2025
|
Goldiam International
|
Sep 19, 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹1
|
Sep 19, 2025
|
GTPL Hathway
|
Sep 19, 2025
|
Dividend - ₹2
|
Sep 19, 2025
|
Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals
|
Sep 19, 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹15.80
|
Sep 19, 2025
|
Gulf Oil Lubricants India
|
Sep 19, 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹28
|
Sep 19, 2025
|
Himatsingka Seide
|
Sep 19, 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹0.2500
|
Sep 19, 2025
|
Hindustan Tin Works
|
Sep 19, 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹0.80
|
Sep 19, 2025
|
Hi-Tech Pipes
|
Sep 19, 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹0.0250
|
Sep 20, 2025
|
The Hi-Tech Gears