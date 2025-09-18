Thursday, September 18, 2025 | 11:42 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / KPI Green lists India's first externally credit-enhanced ₹670 cr green bond

KPI Green lists India's first externally credit-enhanced ₹670 cr green bond

Bond proceeds will be used to expand KPI Green Energy's solar, wind, and hybrid project portfolio, across India

KPI Green Energy

The five-year bond carries an annual coupon rate of 8.50 per cent with a quarterly amortisation profile | Image: X

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 18 2025 | 11:38 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Gujarat-based renewable energy developer and operator KPI Green Energy on Thursday announced the successful listing of its inaugural green bond worth Rs 670 crore on the National Stock Exchange of India.

This marks a significant advancement for sustainable finance in India's renewable sector, a company statement said.

The five-year bond carries an annual coupon rate of 8.50 per cent with a quarterly amortisation profile.

It is supported by a 65 per cent partial guarantee from GuarantCo , part of the Private Infrastructure Development Group, which is funded by the governments of the United Kingdom, Switzerland, Australia, Sweden, Netherlands, Canada and France.

 

GuarantCo is rated AA- by Fitch and A1 by Moody's.

Also Read

KPI Green Energy

KPI Green Energy to raise $363 million from SBI, says CFO Salim Yahoo

ipo market listing share market

Saatvik Green Energy IPO opens on Sept 19, sets price band at ₹442-465

Nuclear

China to turn coal plants into nuclear stations to power green shift

Dinesh Singh, Business Head – Fertilizers I Reliance Industries Limited

Green energy push: Driving India's economic and geopolitical future

Pralhad Joshi

India to add record 43 GW renewable energy capacity in 2025: Pralhad Joshi

This external credit enhancement has enabled AA+(CE) rating from both Crisil and Icra, broadening the investor base to include long-term domestic institutions such as infrastructure funds, mutual funds, and insurance companies.

Bond proceeds will be used to expand KPI Green Energy's solar, wind, and hybrid project portfolio, across India, the statement said.

The new projects are expected to bring clean electricity to around 210,000 people and businesses each year, while reducing more than 344,000 tonnes of carbon emissions annually.

This step not only accelerates India's clean energy transition but also mobilises Rs 670 crore of domestic institutional investment beyond conventional banking sources.

KPI Green Energy has already developed 1 GW of renewable capacity and continues to advance towards its target of 10 GW by 2030.

The company's sustained pipeline, exceeding 3 GW, places it among the country's frontrunners in renewable energy expansion.

This transaction establishes a precedent for Indian corporates seeking sustainable capital through innovative credit enhancement mechanisms and highlights the growing appetite among domestic investors for responsible financial products, it stated.

It positions KPI Green Energy to access new pools of liquidity and prepares the company for future fundraising in both the domestic and international green finance markets.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Nalco logo

YES Sec initiates coverage on Nalco with 'Add', sees 16% upside: Check TP

BSE, NSE, STOCK MARKETS

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 370 pts; Nifty holds 25,420 on Fed's 25bps rate cut; IT outperforms

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

As market rallies, when will tide turn for these 5 stocks? details here

Cohance Lifesciences shares in focus

Cohance Lifesciences shares slide 8% on block deals; Likely seller here

Airfloa Rail Technology IPO listing

Airfloa Rail Technology lists at 90% premium, hits upper circuit later

Topics : Green energy Green bonds Green bonds issuance NSE National Stock Exchange India bond market

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 18 2025 | 11:38 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayEuro Pratik Sales IPOIvalue Infosolution IPOHyundai-Employee Union Wage SettlementGST on InsuranceLatest News LIVEIndia-w vs Australia-w 2nd ODI playing 11Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon