Monarch Surveyors IPO booked 37x; GMP up 68%; check who is driving demand

Monarch Surveyors IPO Day 2 subscription status: Retail investors were leading the demand for the initial public offering of Monarch Surveyors & Engineering Consultants (Monarch Surveyors IPO) on the second day of its subscription period. The demand for the public issue was also strong among the institutional investors, as the public issue has been oversubscribed by 37.20 times till around 1:20 PM on Wednesday, July 23, 2025.
The BSE data shows that the retail investors have placed the highest bids by oversubscribing the category reserved for them by 58.75 times, followed by non-institutional investors (NIIs) at 34.46 times and qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) at 2.27 times.
Monarch Surveyors IPO details
Monarch Surveyors IPO comprises an entirely fresh issue of 3.75 million equity shares estimated to be worth ₹93.75 crore. The public offering is available at a price band of ₹237–250 per share, and a lot size of 600 shares.
The investors can bid for a minimum of 1,200 shares and in multiples of 600 shares thereafter, and would require a minimum of ₹3,00,000 to bid for 2 lots or 1,200 shares of Monarch Surveyors IPO.
The company intends to use the net proceeds from the public issue for funding the capital expenditure requirement for purchase of machinery, as well as for funding working capital requirements of the company. The company will further use the proceeds for general corporate purposes.
Bigshare Services serves as the registrar for the issue, while Beeline Capital Advisors is the sole book-running lead manager.
Monarch Surveyors IPO grey market premium (GMP)
The unlisted shares of the company continued to trade at a solid premium in the grey markets on Wednesday. Monarch Surveyors shares were trading at around ₹420 per share, reflecting a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹170 or 68 per cent over the upper end of the issue price, according to sources tracking unofficial market activities.
Monarch Surveyors IPO allotment date, listing date
The three-day subscription window to bid for the Monarch Surveyors IPO is set to conclude on July 24, 2025. Following the closure of the subscription window, the basis of allotment of Monarch Surveyors is set to take place on July 25. The company's shares will be credited into demat accounts tentatively by July 28.
Monarch Surveyors are scheduled to make their debut on BSE SME tentatively on July 29, 2025.
About Monarch Surveyors
Founded in 1999, Monarch Surveyors & Engineering Consultants offer end-to-end infrastructure consultancy services. The company operates in sectors such as transportation, urban planning, environment, and water. Monarch offers services including high-precision engineering surveys, feasibility studies, and project management. The company has worked with Indian government institutions, road authorities, and private entities. Monarch also has a presence in Sri Lanka and Bhutan, delivering data-driven engineering solutions. The company's services span the entire lifecycle of infrastructure projects, from concept to commissioning. Monarch's expertise includes surveying, design services, and technical supervision for various civil engineering sectors.