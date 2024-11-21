Business Standard
Corporate irregularities can impact economy at large: Justice Kumar

Justice Kumar added that regular audits and proper disclosures are essential to avoid instances of poor corporate governance, which may lead to the breakdown of a company

Khushboo Tiwari
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 21 2024 | 8:44 PM IST

Financial misconduct and corporate irregularities can impact the economy at large and come at the expense of shareholders and banks, cautioned Justice PS Dinesh Kumar, presiding officer of the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT), on Thursday.
 
Speaking on corporate governance at a session organised by Excellence Enablers, Justice Kumar called for good governance and ethics from directors and CXOs of companies.
 
“Corporate irregularities not only diminish shareholder value but also impact the economy at large. Financial frauds mostly come at the expense of company shareholders, lenders such as banks, and ultimately the retail depositors of these banks,” said Justice Kumar.
 
 
Justice Kumar added that regular audits and proper disclosures are essential to avoid instances of poor corporate governance, which may lead to the breakdown of a company.
 
“The concept of corporate governance is built on four guiding principles—people, purpose, process, and performance. It is not enough for a company to be profitable; it must also demonstrate good corporate governance, ethical behaviour, and other sound practices,” he said.
 
He further noted that while regulatory action is necessary to enhance trust and adherence to the law, it can significantly impact stock prices negatively, depending on the severity of the charges.
 

First Published: Nov 21 2024 | 8:44 PM IST

