Business Standard

Tuesday, January 21, 2025 | 12:52 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Costly affair: Hedge fund managers keep nearly half of profit as fees

Costly affair: Hedge fund managers keep nearly half of profit as fees

Of the $3.7 trillion in profits they have earned as an industry since 1969, nearly half or a staggering $1.8 trillion was gobbled up as fees, according to estimates by LCH Investments

Online investment platforms are rapidly reshaping the mutual fund (MF) distribution landscape. The share of direct plans in SIP (systematic investment plan) accounts has climbed to nearly 40 per cent from around 21 per cent four years ago, indicating

Bloomberg
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 21 2025 | 12:51 AM IST

Listen to This Article

By Nishant Kumar
 
Hedge funds have long been regarded as notoriously expensive. New research reveals just how costly they truly are for their clients. 
Of the $3.7 trillion in profits they have earned as an industry since 1969, nearly half or a staggering $1.8 trillion was gobbled up as fees, according to estimates by LCH Investments, a fund of hedge funds. With soaring assets, hedge funds have raised their charges to 50.4% of gains, up from the roughly 30% they earned until the early 2000s.
 
This is the first time LCH has ever quantified the high expenses that have become the bedrock of hedge fund firms and have helped mint multiple billionaires over the years. Warren Buffett once described those fees as “a compensation scheme that is unbelievable,” while Bill Gross, the co-founder of Pacific Investment Management Co., called them a “giant ripoff.” Such criticisms have largely been brushed off by an industry that researcher HFR says has grown sevenfold this century to manage a record $4.5 trillion. 
 
 
“The Great Financial Crisis of 2008 presented an opportunity for a reset in the way hedge funds charge fees to investors,” Rick Sopher, chairman of LCH, told Bloomberg News. “This opportunity was largely missed.”

Also Read

Hedge funds, Market

Global hedge funds posted gains in August despite market rollercoaster

Bitcoin, crypto

Capula, Schonfeld, Point72 among hedge funds riding Bitcoin ETFs: Report

India Inc has managed to sustain net profit growth that has outstripped muted revenue expansion over the past several quarters, largely buoyed by favourable credit conditions and lower input costs. However, this divergence is now converging, with ana

Best of BS Opinion: The retreating chill and India's blossoming ambitions

Sugar

Sugar prices hit three-year low as govt allows 1 mn tonnes of exports

pay

Pay commissions called for reforms in services, but little happened

 
Where Have $3.7 Trillion in Hedge Fund Gains Gone? | Investors and hedge fund founders have almost equally split the profits
The charges were, in part, the result of investors not recovering fees already paid when they redeem or funds close after losses, Sopher said. “This factor becomes particularly meaningful during periods when hedge funds suffer significant losses such as the global financial crisis of 2008 and in some subsequent years,” he added. 
 
Hedge funds charge a fixed management fee, with the largest of them increasingly introducing a so-called pass-through expenses that allow them to charge clients for anything from bonuses, hiring cost, research, entertainment to other expenses. When hedge funds make money, they also keep typically 20% of the profits as performance fees. When they lose, clients take the entire hit in addition to paying the fixed or pass-through costs.  
 
LCH studied fees as part of its annual ranking of the most profitable hedge funds in the world. 
 
D.E. Shaw & Co. topped the table as the most profitable hedge fund for 2024, followed by Izzy Englander’s Millennium Management. Ken Griffin’s Citadel, which leads peers for the most money made by a hedge fund since their launch, was placed third last year. 
 
The annual survey focuses on money managers with the most overall profits in absolute dollar terms since inception, and as a result the largest and oldest hedge funds typically tend to do best. The top 20 firms, which oversee about a fifth of the industry’s assets, generated $93.7 billion or roughly a third of the industrywide gains last year.
 
As measured by a more traditional way of assessing returns, the top-20 grouping gained 13.1% on an asset-weighted basis, outperforming returns of 8.3% across all funds. 
 
Hedge fund managers overall made $289 billion for their investors in 2024 and the top 20 have made about $855 billion net of fees since inception.

More From This Section

SEBI

Sebi proposes changes to net asset value calculation for overnight schemes

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

Bank stocks steer Nifty 50, Sensex to green territory, Kotak leads rally

vodafone idea

Vodafone Idea stocks extend rally on AGR waiver buzz; gain 30% in 1 week

NIFTY

Hyundai, Swiggy may join Nifty Next 50 amid index rebalancing changes

Donald Trump, Trump

US Presidential inauguration: A historically positive catalyst for equities

Topics : Hedge funds Investment

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 21 2025 | 12:51 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEDonald Trump's Inaugural AddressDonald Trump inauguration LIVE updatesBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon