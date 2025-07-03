Thursday, July 03, 2025 | 10:00 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / M&M Financial Services shares rise after releasing Q1FY26 business update

M&M Financial Services shares rise after releasing Q1FY26 business update

M&M Financial Services share price rose 2 per cent, logging an intraday high at ₹267.45 per share after releasing Q1 update

Stock market

Photo: Shutterstock

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 03 2025 | 9:59 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services share price rose 2 per cent in trade on Thursday, logging an intraday high at ₹267.45 per share on BSE after the company released its Q1 business update. 
 
At 9:31 AM, M&M Financial Services share price was trading 0.86 per cent higher at ₹264.2 per share on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was flat at 83,410.7. The company's market capitalisation stood at ₹36,723.04 crore. Its 52-week high was at ₹333.64 per share and 52-week low was at ₹235.47 per share.   READ STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE 

M&M Financial Services Q1 update 

In Q1 FY26, the non-banking financial company (NBFC) estimates the overall disbursement at ₹12,800 crore, with year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth of 1 per cent (excluding finance lease).
 
 
Business assets are estimated at ₹1,21,800 crore, a growth of 15 per cent over June 2024. The Collection Efficiency (CE) is pegged at 95 per cent for Q1 FY26 against 94 per cent in Q1 FY25.
 
As of June 30, 2025, the company's asset stage-3 is estimated in the range of 3.8 per cent to 3.9 per cent as against 3.7 per cent as of March 31, 2025, and 3.6 per cent as of June 30, 2024. The stage-2 is estimated in the range of 5.8 per cent to 5.9 per cent as compared to 5.4 per cent as of March 31, 2025, and 6.1 per cent as of June 30, 2024. 

Also Read

Mahindra Finance

Mahindra Finance Q3 profit rises 63% to Rs 899 cr as credit cost falls

Mahindra Finance

Mahindra Finance Q3FY25 results: Net profit increases 63% to Rs 899 cr

sensex nifty stock market share market

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty see-saw in trade; banks, RIL weigh; Nykaa, Gabriel dip 4%, DMart 3%

Liverpool FC (Pic-Twitter)

Liverpool appoints Van Bronckhorst as assistant in Slot's new setup

Mawra Hocane, Abida Parveen

Pak social media handles unblocked in India months after Pahalgam attack

 
"The company continued to enjoy a comfortable liquidity position on its Balance Sheet, with a liquidity chest of over ₹9,600 crore," M&M Financial Services said in its filing.   ALSO READ | Enviro Infra share slips 2% on cyber fraud incident; more details here

M&M Financial Services Q4 results 

The company's reported total income of ₹4,245 crore for Q4FY25, up 15 per cent compared to ₹3,706 crore in the year-ago period. Net interest income (NII) grew 9 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹2,156 crore from ₹1,971 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal. 
 
However, net interest margins (NIMs) declined from 7.1 per cent in Q4FY24 to 6.5 per cent in Q4FY25. The company's profit after tax (PAT) came in at ₹619 crore in Q4FY25, down 9 per cent from ₹563 crore in the March 2024 quarter.

About M&M Financial Services

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services, a part of the Mahindra Group, is a non-banking financial services company (NBFC) primarily engaged in the business of financing the purchase of new and pre-owned auto and utility vehicles, construction equipment and SME Financing. It is the only Indian NBFC to be listed on the Dow Jones Sustainability Index for Emerging Markets. The company's subsidiaries include Mahindra Insurance Brokers and Mahindra Rural Housing Finance.

More From This Section

sensex nifty stock market share market

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty see-saw in trade; banks, RIL weigh; Nykaa, Gabriel dip 4%, DMart 3%

Asian stcks, asian shares, share market

Asian shares tick up ahead of US payrolls test; Trump's tax bill in focus

market, stock markets, finance, mutual fund, SIP

Dividend stocks: Axis Bk, Biocon & 31 others to trade ex-date on July 4

Cash, money, debt, lending, loans, currency, rupee

Rupee advances on trade deal optimism; opens higher at 85.60/$

Stock market

Stocks to Watch Today, July 3: DMart, Nykaa, PNB, Vedanta, Enviro Infra

Topics : Mahindra Finance M&M Financial Services Buzzing stocks S&P BSE Sensex NSE Nifty Nifty50 MARKETS TODAY Markets Sensex Nifty Q1 results

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 03 2025 | 9:47 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayDividend Stock TodayCrizac IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEWhat is EB-1 VisaDelhi CM Bungalow RenovationUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon