Why did Vipul Organics share price hit 5% upper circuit today? details here

Vipul Organics shares jumped after the company announced its strategic foray into the membrane manufacturing space-marking a major diversification beyond its core specialty chemicals business.

Vipul Organics is among the leading specialty chemicals companies in India, known for its expertise in the Pigments and Dyes segment.

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 26 2025 | 12:49 PM IST

Vipul Organics share price today: Specialty chemicals company Vipul Organics shares were buzzing in trade on Thursday, June 26, 2025, with the scrip locking in the 5 per cent upper circuit at ₹216.65 per share.
 
At 12:40 PM, Vipul Organics shares continued to remain locked in the 5 per cent upper limit at ₹216.65 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.66 per cent higher at 83,303.39 levels.
 

Why did Vipul Organics share price hit an upper limit today?

 
Vipul Organics shares jumped in trade after the company announced its strategic foray into the membrane manufacturing space—marking a major diversification beyond its core specialty chemicals business.
 
 
Membrane technology plays a crucial role across several industries, including water and wastewater treatment, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, and industrial filtration. Its importance is growing amid rising global emphasis on clean water access, sustainable resource use, and stricter environmental regulations.
 
“Membranes represent a natural progression of our commitment to future-ready, sustainable solutions. This move builds on our core strengths in specialty chemicals and our experience with zero-liquid discharge technologies. As industries shift toward circularity and lower water footprints, we see membrane technology as a key enabler and a vital part of our vision for responsible growth,” said Vipul P Shah, managing director, Vipul Organics.

According to Fortune Business Insights, the global water and wastewater treatment market was valued at $323.32 billion in 2023, and is projected to reach $617.81 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 7.5 per cent. 
 
In India, the water treatment market is forecast to grow at a faster clip—from $2.54 billion in 2025 to $6.30 billion by 2034, at a CAGR of 10.6 per cent, as per Market Research Future.
 
The new vertical is being spearheaded by Vatsal Shah, the younger son of chairman Vipul Shah, and a PhD in Membrane Technology from Imperial College London. 
 
Under Vatsal’s leadership, the company is setting up a dedicated membrane manufacturing facility at its upcoming greenfield site in Saykha, Gujarat. The independent unit will house advanced research and development (R&D), engineering, and production capabilities to develop tailored membrane solutions for both domestic and global markets.
 
“By entering the membrane segment, Vipul Organics is creating a platform that complements its core strengths while opening a new trajectory for growth. It is a calculated move aimed at derisking the business, broadening its technology base, and aligning with the evolving needs of global industry,” the company said, in a statement.
 

About Vipul Organics

 
Vipul Organics is among the leading specialty chemicals companies in India, known for its expertise in the Pigments and Dyes segment. As one of the country’s top manufacturers of Pigments, Dyestuffs, Lake Colours, and Pigment Intermediaries/Fast Salts, the company operates two manufacturing facilities in Maharashtra—Palghar and Ambernath—with a greenfield project underway in Sayakha, Gujarat. 
 
With a presence in over 45 countries, Vipul Organics reported revenues of ₹163 crore for the financial year 2024-25 (FY25).
 
The market capitalisation of Vipul Organics is ₹384.54 crore, BSE data showed.

First Published: Jun 26 2025 | 12:49 PM IST

