Monday, November 09, 2026 | 03:13 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Data Patterns shares zoom 9% post Q2 show, nearly double from Jan lows

Data Patterns shares zoom 9% post Q2 show, nearly double from Jan lows

Data Patterns posted a profit after tax (PAT) of 21.97 crore in Q2 FY27 as against 49.19 crore in Q2 FY26, a reduction of 55.3 per cent year-on-year (YoY).

Data Patterns share price

Stock Market LIVE:

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 09 2026 | 3:11 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Data Patterns share price rallied over 9 per cent on Monday, snapping its three-day losing run, as investors focussed on the company's strong order book and projection of a strong second half of the fiscal year even though the Q2 PAT nearly halved. 
 
The defence stock posted its earnings on Saturday. Following the announcement, Data Patterns' stock declined 1.6 per cent during the Muhurat trade on Sunday but bounced back in trade today. 
 
On BSE, it rose to the day's high of ₹4,040.85, up 9.20 per cent over the last closing price of ₹3,700.10. From its 52-week low of ₹2,131, touched on January 27, 2026, it has rallied 90 per cent based on today's intraday peak. 
 
 
As of 2.40 PM, Data Patterns' stock was up 8.8 per cent at ₹4024.80 apiece.
 

Data Patterns Q2 results

Data Patterns posted a profit after tax (PAT) of 21.97 crore in Q2 FY27 as against 49.19 crore in Q2 FY26, a reduction of 55.3 per cent year-on-year (YoY). 

Also Read

Representational image Photo: Shutterstock

Market radar - September, 2026 to October 22, 2026

NSE

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex off lows, Nifty above 24,900; Nifty Bank rises 1%

IRB Infra share price target

IRB Infra share price climbs 7% as toll collections boost Q2 earnings

Sachin Gupta of Choice Broking flags positive bias on Ashok Leyland and Paytm stock charts.

Ashok Leyland, Paytm down after 6-day rally; analyst flags positive charts

Uno Minda

Uno Minda zooms 26% in November, stock nears record high; here's why

 
Total revenue for Q2 was Rs. 141.44 crore as against Rs. 313.40 crore in the corresponding quarter of the last financial year, recording a decline of 55 per cent YoY. 
 
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) was 31.44 crore in Q2FY27 as against 68.48 crore in the quarter ended September 30, 2025. However, the EBIDTA margin increased marginally from 22.3 per cent in Q2 FY26 to 23.6 per cent in Q2 FY27 due to better gross margins.
 
The order book at the end of the second half of the fiscal year remained strong at Rs. 1,742.07 Cr compared with 926.48 Cr on April 1. Further, the company said it has also negotiated orders worth Rs. 955.76 crore but is yet to receive them.
 
Commenting on the weak performance in Q2 FY27, Srinivasagopalan Rangarajan, Chairman & MD, signalled the impact of high base effect. 
 
"It was a more muted quarter from a revenue perspective, following the exceptionally strong execution in Q2FY26. With several programs milestones progressing and deliveries expected to pick up, we expect H2FY27 to be stronger than H1FY27, supported by our healthy order book and execution momentum," he added.
 
Looking ahead, he said strong order inflows, a healthy pipeline and continued progress in execution position the company well for the remainder of the year. "We remain on track to achieve our full-year targets, and our FY27 guidance remains unchanged"
  

More From This Section

Nvidia

Nvidia's shares slide as chip giant probes CEO Huang over spy claims

PVR Inox share price

PVR Inox rises 3% to 52-wk high as Ramayana's box-office biz tops ₹500 cr

Zee, ZEEL

ZEEL extends gains, rises 11% in 2 days as board to mull buyback, dividend

bull market

Pharma shares shine: Sai, Gland, Divi's, Laurus, Glenmark surge up to 9%

Stocks to buy today: Angel One recommends ITC, SBI and Force Motors.

Angel One flags Nifty hurdle at 25,150; bullish on ITC, SBI, Force Motors

Topics : Data Patterns defence stocks Q2 results Markets News Stock Market Today Markets

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStock to Buy TodayStocks to WatchAQI in Delhi TodayTata Steel ShareHonasa Consumer ShareNew Zealand vs India 3rd ODI StreamingNvidia's investigating CEO Jensen HuangGold Silver Price

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 09 2026 | 3:09 PM IST